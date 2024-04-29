Monday, April 29, 2024
Entertainment

Congratulations, San Diego? ‘Anchorman’ turns 20 and celebrates with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

By WHEE Staff
Paramount Home Entertainment

The comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is turning 20, and that’s kind of a big deal. To celebrate, Paramount Home Entertainment is bringing the hit comedy to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

It makes its format debut on July 2, 2024.

Written by director Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, the classic had Ferrell in the title role, a newsman who’s a big fish in the small pond of local journalism in 1970s San Diego, California.

Ferrell is joined by a deep bench of comedy talent: Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner play the rest of his Channel 4 news team, which is upended when Christina Applegate‘s Veronica Corningstone is installed as Burgundy’s co-anchor.

Also appearing in the film are the late Fred Willard, Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Luke Wilson and Tim Robbins, among others.

The new release is loaded with two hours’ worth of extras, including auditions, deleted scenes, bloopers and Wake Up, Ron Burgundy, a 92-minute movie featuring outtakes and storylines that had been left on the editing room floor.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

