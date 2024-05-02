Thursday, May 2, 2024
Disney+ reveals new Simpsons Mother’s Day short, ‘May the 12th Be with You’

Disney+

Disney+ announced Thursday that it will be celebrating Mother’s Day early — on Friday, May 10 — by debuting an all-new mom-themed short from The Simpsons.

In May the 12th Be with You, “Marge joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains and a surprising old friend,” the streaming service teases.

By the looks of the promotional art, that old friend could very well be Chewbacca, the Wookiee from Star Wars.

It’s the latest in a series of Simpsons shorts for Disney+, including the Emmy-nominated When Billie Met Lisa and Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap,” as well as The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, The Simpsons in Plusaversary and the 2024 Webby Award winner, Rogue Not Quite One.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

