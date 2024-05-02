Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentSweet 16: CBS breaks own decades-old record as the most-watched primetime network...
Entertainment

Sweet 16: CBS breaks own decades-old record as the most-watched primetime network for 16 straight seasons

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
Justin Hartley in ‘Tracker’ – CBS/Sergei Bachlakov

The Eye network is crying happy tears: CBS announced Thursday that it has been the most-watched network in primetime for the 16th straight season. 

That performance set a record for any broadcast network and broke CBS’ own primetime record set from 1955 to 1970. 

The network also touted Nielsen “live plus 7-day” ratings through April 21 that showed CBS averaged 5.59 million primetime viewers during the 2023-24 season — by comparison, second-place NBC averaged 5.01 million; ABC’s primetime averaged 4.29 million; Fox’s averaged 3.35 million.

CBS is also scoring in multiplatform — that is Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app — with its new hit Tracker, the sunsetting Young Sheldon and ratings stalwart NCIS, averaging 12 million or more viewers watching that way. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump trial live updates: ‘What have we done?’ Stormy Daniels’ lawyer texted on election night
Next article
Interest rates could be high for much longer. Here’s what it means for your finances
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE