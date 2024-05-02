Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeNewsLocalThree drug houses raided
Local

Three drug houses raided

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducts 3 drug searches
Over 40 law enforcement officers conducted three related drug searches at separate locations in Henry County Tuesday night resulting in the seizure of drugs, arrests, and multiple people detained.
Previous article
College protests updates: UCLA issues evacuation order as police confront protesters
Next article
Rescue operations need rescuing
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE