HomeNewsLocalThree drug houses raided Local Three drug houses raided By WHEE Staff May 2, 2024 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducts 3 drug searchesOver 40 law enforcement officers conducted three related drug searches at separate locations in Henry County Tuesday night resulting in the seizure of drugs, arrests, and multiple people detained. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCollege protests updates: UCLA issues evacuation order as police confront protestersNext articleRescue operations need rescuing WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Rescue operations need rescuing May 2, 2024 Local Two injured in crash May 1, 2024 Local Man sentenced to time served in shooting death May 1, 2024 Most Popular College protests updates: Police arrest UCLA protesters as encampment declared ‘unlawful’ May 2, 2024 Trump trial live updates: Day will begin with second contempt hearing May 2, 2024 Rescue operations need rescuing May 2, 2024 College protests updates: UCLA issues evacuation order as police confront protesters May 2, 2024 Load more Recent Comments