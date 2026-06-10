40 million people in the Midwest in path of severe weather, possible tornadoes

40 million people in the Midwest in path of severe weather, possible tornadoes
Severe weather outlook for Friday, June 12, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — More than 40 million people from Kansas City to Chicago are in the path of severe weather on Wednesday, a day after a tornado tore through a Michigan town, damaging numerous homes.

Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph, tennis ball-sized hail, and strong tornadoes are all possible across the Midwest on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

Some areas of the Midwest are at risk of multiple rounds of storms that could produce flash flooding.

Minneapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas, are also under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the threat for severe weather will be at a 3 out of 5 for parts of Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois — including the cities of Chicago, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin and Springfield, Illinois. The areas are at risk of destructive winds of up to 80 mph, large hail and strong tornadoes.

On Thursday morning, Iowa is expected to see a destructive storm complex roll through the state and into Wisconsin.

‘It literally sounded like a freight train’

The blustery weather comes on the heels of an EF-1 tornado that ripped through the town of Freeland, Michigan, about 13 miles north of Saginaw, on Tuesday afternoon. The twister damaged 40 homes and businesses in the community, local officials said.

The tornado ripped the roof off an auto shop as workers hunkered down inside.

“I was in my shop, and then it was like all of a sudden, my brother came running out. He said, ‘We got to take cover.’ When somebody says, ‘We gotta take cover,’ it’s too late,” Al Wisniewski, owner of AW Racecars, told ABC affiliate station WJRT in Flint, Michigan.

Wisniewski said he sheltered in place in his automotive shop as the twister hit.

“It literally sounded like a freight train coming through here,” said Wisniewski, adding that neither he nor other workers in the shop were injured. “The whole building was shaking and everything, and there’s no place to go.”

Also on Tuesday, the town of Lanesville, Indiana, about 17 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky, was hit with flash flooding after more than a half-foot of rain fell in two hours, officials said.

Storm threat moving East amid summer-like heat in New York City

On Thursday, New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, are forecast to be at a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are expected to rise along with the humidity.

New York City and Washington, D.C., are forecast to reach the 90s on Thursday and possibly on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Raleigh, North Carolina, is forecast to hit the century mark on Thursday and Friday.

Heat indices, or what the temperature feels like, are expected to be in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees from New York to the Vermont border.

But the summer-like weather in the Northeast is also expected to come with severe weather. Storms are expected to reach cities along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast on Thursday evening.

The mix of hot and severe weather in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is expected to continue into Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Husband of woman missing in Bahamas tells ABC News his ‘sole focus’ is finding his wife
Husband of woman missing in Bahamas tells ABC News his ‘sole focus’ is finding his wife
The Hookers’ boat, “Soulmate,” is seen in Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, April 8, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Brian Hooker, whose wife was reported missing in the Bahamas after going overboard on a dinghy, told ABC News he is staying on the island with his “sole focus” on finding her.

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, has been missing for over a week. She and Brian Hooker, 58, had departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for their yacht, Soulmate, in Elbow Cay around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, when bad weather caused Lynette Hooker to fall overboard, her husband told authorities.

Brian Hooker was arrested on Wednesday and questioned by police. He was released on Monday without charges.

Hooker described being in police custody as “hell.”

“It was a little different chapter of hell in a giant hell that I’m in,” he said, overcome with emotion.

He told ABC News on Tuesday morning that he will stay in the Bahamas until his visa runs out.

He said his “only focus is to go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search.”

“I want you to know Lynette and I loved each other the most — we’ve been together almost half our lives,” Brian Hooker said. “My sole focus is finding Lynette, no matter how likely or unlikely that is. This search for Lynette has been interrupted by the investigation. I understand that investigations have to take place, but I’m going as soon as I can to start finding Lynette.”

Brian Hooker’s attorney did not allow him to answer questions about what happened the night his wife went overboard due to the pending investigation.

When asked if there was anything he wishes he’d done differently, Brian Hooker was emotional, saying, “I will always think there was something I could have done differently. My one job, my one job was to look out for her, and that has not happened. And I’m gonna keep looking out for her now, the best I can.”

“I’m going to keep going. I’m not leaving until I’m told to leave or convinced that it’s fruitless,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ghislaine Maxwell again asks judge to vacate her sex trafficking conviction and release her
Ghislaine Maxwell again asks judge to vacate her sex trafficking conviction and release her
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in one of the images released by the US Department of State. (The US Justice Department / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is again asking a federal judge in New York to vacate her sex trafficking conviction and release her from prison.

Maxwell submitted her new request, which she wrote herself, to federal prosecutors in New York, who said they received “a FedEx envelope — marked with a ‘ship date’ of April 16, 2026 — that contained a USB drive with the defendant’s amended motion and exhibits,” according to a letter to the district court that was posted online early Monday morning.

Prosecutors did not disclose details of Maxwell’s argument, which has not yet been filed on the public docket, but said it “seems to have some overlap” with her original motion to dismiss that district and appellate courts rejected in 2024. The U.S. Supreme Court subsequently declined to hear her appeal.

Having exhausted all of her direct appeals, Maxwell filed a habeas petition this past December in which she contended that “substantial new evidence has emerged” regarding her case. Maxwell’s submission this week comes after the district court judge, in February, allowed Maxwell to submit an amendment to that petition following the Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files.

Maxwell previously argued, unsuccessfully, that her conviction and her 20-year sentence should be tossed because she did not receive a fair trial and was covered by the non-prosecution agreement that Epstein’s attorneys had negotiated for him as part of the wealthy financier’s 2028 plea deal.

She also argued her conviction was based on vague allegations of “grooming” victims that did not amount to a crime.

Maxwell is currently serving her sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls, which involved a scheme to recruit young women and girls for massages of Epstein that turned sexual. Federal prosecutors in New York said Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14.

In an interview with then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Ghislaine Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to President Donald Trump, telling Blanche that Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern, according to sources familiar with what Maxwell said.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Innocent woman killed by gunmen who fired 70 to 80 shots at wrong target, police say
Innocent woman killed by gunmen who fired 70 to 80 shots at wrong target, police say
The Hammond Police Department is searching for gunmen who shot and killed an innocent 50-year-old woman at a Chevron gas station in Hammond, Louisiana, June 4, 2026. (Hammond Police Department)

(HAMMOND,  La.) — An innocent woman was killed when gunmen fired 70 to 80 bullets into a car at a Louisiana gas station, apparently believing that their target was in the car, according to police.

Hammond police said the gunmen’s alleged target had been in the car before the shooting, but not at the time of the shooting.

Before the gunfire erupted early Thursday, the suspects were stalking a car at a farm, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said at a news conference.

“At some point [the alleged target] was in the vehicle, and then exited the vehicle to ride with someone else,” Bergeron said.

The victim’s car then left the farm and went to a Chevron gas station, the chief said, and the suspects followed.

When the driver of the victim’s car got out and went inside the gas station, the suspects’ car “pulled up next to it … and began shooting,” Bergeron said.

The suspects fired between 70 and 80 shots, taking the life of 50-year-old Patricia Shepard, who was sitting in the car, Bergeron said.

She was an “absolute innocent victim,” the chief said. “She was not involved.”

Bergeron said investigators are searching for at least two or three suspects.

“We will not rest until the scumbags like this go to jail … for them to roll up and kill an innocent woman in a car because they thought it was somebody else,” he said.

The suspects were driving a car that was stolen in Mississippi earlier in the week, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5755 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.