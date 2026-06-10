‘Every Year After’ starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett is this summer’s love story

‘Every Year After’ starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett is this summer’s love story
Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in ‘Every Year After.’ (Cate Cameron/Prime Video)

Less than a year after the beloved Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped, a new series is stepping in to deliver all the swoonworthy summer romance audiences have been yearning for.

Prime Video released all eight episodes of the series Every Year After on Wednesday, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. The streaming platform has described the new show as “the love story of the summer.”

The series follows Percy (Soverall) and Sam (Cornett), childhood best friends who fall in love over the course of six summers at Barry’s Bay, an idyllic lakeside town.

Ten years after their heartbreaking split, they are reunited when Percy returns to Barry’s Bay to attend the funeral of Sam’s mother.

“It’s a story that’s told over quite an incredible span of time,” Soverall told ABC News in an interview. “It follows them from the age of 13 to their mid-to-late 20s.”

Cornett added, “You get to see them grow together and then see their hardships that caused them to separate. And you see them come back together to try and regrow together.”

The series already has a loyal fanbase thanks to Carley Fortune’s New York Times bestselling novel Every Summer After, on which the show is based.

Going into the series, Cornett said that he wasn’t familiar with Fortune’s novel, but when he found out he booked the role of Sam, he said he went to the bookstore and saw the book displayed on one of the first tables in the shop.

“I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a little bit bigger of a deal than I think it is,'” he recalled, adding that he was “blown away by it.”

“Carley’s writing is spectacular,” Cornett said. “And I remember reading the book and crying a lot, so the idea of getting to bring that to life was fun.”

Soverall added that she wanted to do the story justice knowing how beloved the characters are.

“I think that we’re both such big fans, so we get how important it is for these characters to be represented in a way that you want to see them as a fan,” she said.

The new series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

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‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production
‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action Netflix TV series begins production
A visitor dressed in costume as Dorian Arno, a character from ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity,’ poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week on Oct. 29, 2015, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Cameras have started rolling on the Assassin’s Creed live-action TV series.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchises has started filming in Rome, Italy.

The show’s original story will be set in Rome in 64 AD, with production taking place at Cinecittà Studios.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The show’s previously announced cast includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi.

Four new recurring cast members have joined the show’s ensemble: Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack and Louis McCartney.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

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‘The Bear’ to end after upcoming season 5
‘The Bear’ to end after upcoming season 5
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in ‘The Bear.’ (FX)

FX has announced that The Bear will end after its upcoming season 5.

In a press release Wednesday, FX said the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere its fifth and final season on June 25.

The final season of The Bear will pick up “the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie ‘Sugar’ (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them,” according to a synopsis in the press release.

“With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star,” the press release adds. “Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

The Bear immediately hooked audiences when it premiered on Hulu in 2022, giving viewers a glimpse inside the intensity of a professional kitchen with complicated characters and plenty of drama.

White stars in the series as James Beard Award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who went from working at The French Laundry and Noma to taking over his family’s rundown Chicago sandwich shop.

The series also stars Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Will Poulter, Corey Hendrix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carmen Christopher, José Cervantes, Richard Esteras and Chris Witaske in recurring roles.

The final season announcement comes a day after a surprise prequel episode titled Gary dropped on FX and Hulu featuring Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach. It follows their respective characters, Mikey and Richie, as they take a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

Disney the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins best supporting actor
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins best supporting actor
(L-R) Teyana Taylor as Perfidia and Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in ‘One Battle After Another. A Warner Bros. Pictures Release. (Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sean Penn won best supporting actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Steven J. Lockjaw in One Battle After Another.

This was Penn’s sixth Oscar nomination and his third win. He was nominated alongside Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård.

Last year’s winner, Kieran Culkin, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actor nominees. Culkin won the award in 2025 for his performance in A Real Pain. Penn did not attend the ceremony, so Culkin accepted the award for him.

“Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to, so I accept this award on his behalf,” Culkin said.

Penn was previously nominated for his roles in Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown and I Am Sam. He won his first Oscar for Mystic River in 2004, before winning again in 2009 for Milk.

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