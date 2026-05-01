Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027

Greta Gerwig attends the ‘Jay Kelly’ Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is getting a full theatrical release.

Netflix has announced that Gerwig’s film adaptation of the novel by C.S. Lewis will get a full, wide theatrical window. It’s also switching release dates. The movie will begin sneak previews on IMAX screens on Feb. 10, 2027, with a global wide release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will drop to Netflix on April 2, 2027.

This is a change from the film’s previous release plan, a two-week global run on IMAX screens after opening in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, before a Netflix drop on Christmas Day a month later.

This release strategy is a rare occurrence for the streamer. While Netflix does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, it mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform. A press release from Netflix likened the rarity to the franchise’s popularity.

“A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia’s release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis’s beloved books,” according to Netflix. 

Gerwig wrote and directed Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. The film stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside a star-studded ensemble including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

“I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” Gerwig said in a press release. “I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being.”

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Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.

According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.

Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.

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DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’
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DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.

The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.

“Finally,” Momoa says.

The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

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‘Outlander’ stars talk filming ‘bittersweet,’ ’emotional’ final season
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The time has come to say goodbye to the time travel romance Outlander. The series’ eighth and final season premieres on Starz Friday.

It promises to be an emotional conclusion to the Fraser family’s story, which began with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) years-spanning love story and expanded to include their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin).

The first couple of episodes are a family reunion of sorts with the characters coming back together after some time apart. Skelton says “every scene had a bittersweet feeling” as members of the show’s large cast began to wrap.

“It was almost like death by a thousand cuts really,” Rankin adds. “You had one person wrap one day, then the next day, and then the next day. And people did get quite emotional.”

Multiple endings for the series were shot, and while Rankin says he knows which one was chosen, Skelton says she’s still in the dark.

“I actually, I’m kind of intrigued to see it with the fans,” she says. “I actually haven’t even asked, so I don’t know. Yeah, I’m in it with you guys.”

While the end is near, Skelton and Rankin both say if they could time travel to relive any moment on set, they’d go back to the beginning.

“Maybe my first day, I feel,” Skelton, who joined the show in season 2, says. “It might be cool to go back and just, I don’t know, relive what I was thinking. … It’d be fun to go back now with the knowledge I’ve got and just be like, ‘Mate, just go for it. Do something rogue with Brianna.’”

Rankin agrees, adding that he was “perhaps a little shy” when he first started and would go back to “just maybe have a little word with myself and, you know, maybe be a bit bolder.” 

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