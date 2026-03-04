‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast

Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey star in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ season 1. (Steffan Hill/HBO)

Westeros is getting a few new faces.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined the season 2 cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO made the announcement to its official Game of Thrones social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Every journey needs new companions,” the post’s caption reads.

Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay takes on the role of Ser Bennis and Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on Jan. 18 and finished its run on Feb. 22. It consisted of six half-hour episodes about the adventures of an unexpected duo and is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show takes place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

50 Cent’s Diddy documentary to premiere in December
Key art for ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ (Netflix)

50 Cent‘s documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs now has an official release date. Sean Combs: The Reckoning will make its way to Netflix on Dec. 2. The doc was directed by Alexandria Stapleton, with 50 serving as an executive producer.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will examine the life and career of Diddy, including his rise within the music industry, his influential impact on the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., and the underworld that eventually resulted in lawsuits and his felony conviction. It will be broken down into four episodes featuring “exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit” and other “explosive, never-before-seen materials.”

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial,” Stapleton says in a statement. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal.”

Her hope for the documentary is that it serves as “a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related convictions at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Yerin Ha on filming the ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 end credits wedding scene
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Congratulations are in order for the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, and his bride, Sophie Baek.

The couple, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, were married in an end credits scene after the final episode of Netflix’s Bridgerton season 4.

Benedict and Sophie returned to My Cottage for their nuptials, which was an intimate ceremony that included their family and closest friends. Ha spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to bring such a special scene to life.

“It was so beautiful to go back to the My Cottage where we started [and] finish there,” Ha said.

She continued, saying “everyone that we hoped to be there” was in attendance, including Mr. and Mrs. Crabtree, (Billy Boyle and Susan Brown) the housekeepers at Benedict’s Wiltshire home, who helped nurture the beginnings of their relationship.

Ha said she developed quite a fondness for the dress Sophie wore on her wedding day. So much, in fact, she thought about incorporating it in her own future wedding.

“It was funny, because when you put on a wedding dress, you’re like, ‘I should put this on for my real life,'” Ha said.

While it was not an actual wedding, Ha said she forgot that fact while filming.

“It felt like a wedding,” Ha said, especially the part where she had “to walk down that aisle very slowly.”

Ha said the crew even got into the celebratory spirit on set that day.

“It felt like at that moment, it was a pure celebration of our story, our season, with everyone all there,” Ha said. “Even the crew were told to wear non-crew clothing and everyone actually dressed up like they were part of the wedding as well. It was a beautiful day.” 

In brief: Netflix shares ‘His & Hers’ trailer and more
Jim Ward, the voice actor known for his work on The Fairly OddParents, has died at age 66. His radio talk show co-host, Stephanie Miller, confirmed Ward’s death in a post on social media Wednesday. “He was beyond brilliance,” Miller wrote in her tribute. Ward voiced Doug Dimmadome on The Fairly OddParents and also lent his voice to various characters in the Cartoon Network show Ben 10

We now know when season 2 of Ted will arrive. The Seth MacFarlane series will debut all eight episodes of its sophomore season on March 5, 2026. “We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family,” MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a statement …

The official trailer for His & Hers is here. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama that stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. The chilling new limited series premieres on Jan. 8, 2026 …

