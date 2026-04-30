In brief: ‘The Five Star Weekend’ gets teaser trailer and more

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in the sixth episode of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Bridgerton season 4 is continuing its reign atop the Netflix charts, having danced its way into its seventh week as part of the platform’s Top 10 TV chart.

Millions of fans are still swooning over Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story. There’s a specific moment in the sixth episode of the season that had fans reeling. Sophie reveals to Benedict that her mother was a maid and that her father was Lord Penwood. In return, Benedict shares a secret of his own: he’s been intimate with men in the past.

Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about how these confessions allowed the pair to finally communicate and see each other in new ways. He said one of the reasons he loves the moment is because it is not your usual coming out scene.

“It’s atypical in that, and that’s always been the case with Benedict … sex hasn’t been something he’s ever been particularly scared or worried about,” Thompson said. “Him opening up to Sophie like that feels like something he is doing for Sophie as a gesture of openness rather than to get something off his chest.”

Thompson truly believes Benedict when he tells Sophie he refuses to be ashamed about the confession.

“That doesn’t feel like a cover,” Thompson said. “I think that’s genuinely true. And quite distinctive, I think, for a male character to feel no shame like that.”

The actor said it “feels like it’s a real gesture for Sophie rather than something that he’s trying to sort out for himself.”

“I think that’s refreshing,” he said.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrived to Netflix on Feb. 26. All episodes are streaming now.

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