In brief: ‘The Five Star Weekend’ gets teaser trailer and more
The first look at the fifth season of the comedy series Trying has arrived. Apple TV also revealed that season 5 will premiere on July 8. The show, which is Apple TV’s longest-running sitcom, stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki. Season 5 finds the parents navigating the chaos of their children’s birth mother arriving on their doorstep …
The latest Harlan Coben adaptation is headed to Netflix. The streamer is set to bring a British version of Coben’s The Woods to the screen. Tom Bateman and Michelle Keegan are set to star in the adaptation, alongside Mandeep Dhillon, Pearce Quigley and Rade Sherbedgia …
We now have the teaser trailer and premiere date for The Five Star Weekend. Peacock is set to release the new show, which stars Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, on July 9. The show centers on a famous chef who suffers a devastating loss and hosts a weekend away in Nantucket with her closest friends. Along the way, many boundaries get crossed and secrets are revealed …
The Oscar-winning composer will score the streaming service’s upcoming thriller series All the Sinners Bleed. He will do so alongside his composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music. This upcoming show is an adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s thriller novel of the same name.
All the Sinners Bleed will follow the first Black sheriff in a Southern county who is haunted by his mother’s death. He leads the hunt for a serial killer who has targeted the county’s Black community for years.
It is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, and comes from showrunner Joe Robert Cole, who also writes, executive produces and directs several episodes.
“All the Sinners Bleed lives in the tension between faith, violence and redemption, the kind of moral complexity where music speaks most powerfully. Joe Robert Cole and S.A. Cosby have created a world that is haunting, intimate and unflinchingly human,” Zimmer said in a press release. “We’re proud to collaborate with Netflix, Higher Ground and Amblin on a series unafraid to sit with discomfort and truth, allowing the score to breathe in moments of silence as much as in moments of chaos.”
Cole similarly spoke highly of Zimmer in his own statement.
“Hans crafts unforgettable themes and immersive scores that root you emotionally in the world of a story. Our series explores the lighter and darker halves of who we are as people and which side wins within us,” Cole said. “I’m incredibly excited to have Hans and the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective interpreting this core contention through music.”
(SPOILER ALERT)Bridgerton season 4 is continuing its reign atop the Netflix charts, having danced its way into its seventh week as part of the platform’s Top 10 TV chart.
Millions of fans are still swooning over Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story. There’s a specific moment in the sixth episode of the season that had fans reeling. Sophie reveals to Benedict that her mother was a maid and that her father was Lord Penwood. In return, Benedict shares a secret of his own: he’s been intimate with men in the past.
Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about how these confessions allowed the pair to finally communicate and see each other in new ways. He said one of the reasons he loves the moment is because it is not your usual coming out scene.
“It’s atypical in that, and that’s always been the case with Benedict … sex hasn’t been something he’s ever been particularly scared or worried about,” Thompson said. “Him opening up to Sophie like that feels like something he is doing for Sophie as a gesture of openness rather than to get something off his chest.”
Thompson truly believes Benedict when he tells Sophie he refuses to be ashamed about the confession.
“That doesn’t feel like a cover,” Thompson said. “I think that’s genuinely true. And quite distinctive, I think, for a male character to feel no shame like that.”
The actor said it “feels like it’s a real gesture for Sophie rather than something that he’s trying to sort out for himself.”
“I think that’s refreshing,” he said.
Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrived to Netflix on Feb. 26. All episodes are streaming now.
Amanda Peet is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis, which she learned of around the same time both of her parents were in hospice care.
In a personal essay published Saturday in The New Yorker, the actress detailed the difficult period, sharing that she had long been monitored closely due to having “dense” and “busy” breasts, which require extra screening.
“I had been seeing a breast surgeon every six months for checkups,” she wrote.
After a routine scan in late August showed an unusual ultrasound result, Peet said her doctor performed a biopsy that detected a tumor, which “appeared” small but required an MRI to determine “the extent of the disease.”
As she began planning the next steps in her treatment, Peet said her parents — who were “long divorced” and lived on “opposite coasts” — both entered hospice care. Her father died suddenly before she was able to reach him.
“Our mother’s had started in June, but our father’s was only a week in, so we hadn’t expected him to go first,” she wrote. “I flew to New York. I didn’t make it before my father took his last breath, but I got to see his body before it was taken from his apartment.”
Peet, who is married to David Benioff and shares three children with him, said that upon returning to Los Angeles, she learned her stage 1 cancer was “hormone-receptor-positive” and “HER2-negative,” news that briefly made her feel “happier than I’d been pre-diagnosis, when I was just a regular person who didn’t have cancer.”
“But after about 10 minutes, I remembered that I still needed the MRI and regressed to baseline terror,” she wrote, explaining that her doctor told her the radiologist would also examine her lymph nodes and “the left side for any surprise findings,” with results expected within a week.
“It was dawning on me that cancer diagnoses come in a slow drip,” she wrote.
Doctors later found another mass in her breast that was determined to be benign, and she said her treatment would include a lumpectomy and radiation.
Concluding her essay, Peet shared tender moments of a bittersweet farewell with her mother, who had battled Parkinson’s disease, recalling the final moments they shared together.
“The morphine was taking forever to kick in, and she was looking at the ceiling and whimpering, so I climbed onto her rented hospital bed to get in her line of vision,” she wrote. “We locked eyes and she quieted down, and then she and I continued to stare at each other for what felt like several minutes.”
She added, “I wasn’t sure whether my mom knew that she was looking at me or whether I was just a constellation of interesting, disembodied shapes. I said ‘howdy doodle’ — that’s how she often greeted me. But then I realized that she was communing without words, and I followed suit. Time was running out, and, besides, I had already told her everything.”