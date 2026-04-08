Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51

Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51

‘Saturday Night Live’ Key Art. (NBCUniversal)

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of season 51.

Singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo will pull double duty as the host and musical guest on May 2, ahead of the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. This will be her first time hosting and third time as musical guest.

Matt Damon will host for the third time on May 9, with musical guest Noah Kahan. Damon’s new film, The Odyssey, is out June 17, while Kahan’s got a new album, The Great Divide, out April 24.

Former SNL cast member Will Ferrell returns as host for the 51st season finale on May 16, with Paul McCartney booked as the musical guest. It marks Ferrell’s sixth time hosting and McCartney’s fifth time performing. McCartney’s appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to drop May 29. Ferrell has a new Netflix show, The Hawk, coming out this summer. 

Colman Domingo hosts April 11 with musical guest Anitta.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven’t filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You’re in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other’s eyes.

“First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3,” Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. “Out April 2!”

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
The title treatment for ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat.’ (Prime Video)

The second season of Jury Duty is coming soon.

Prime Video has announced the official title and premiere date for the comedy series. Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres its first three episodes on March 20. Two more episodes will drop on March 27, while the final three episodes will release on April 3.

The upcoming season of the show will be set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It will be told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

“Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated,” according to a description from Prime Video. “As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. It followed Ronald Gladden, who was the only non-actor participating in a fake trial. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. James Marsden starred in the first season and returns as an executive producer on season 2.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky co-created and executive produced season 2, which was also directed by Stupnitsky.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Young Sherlock: Watch the new series that shows the origin story of the iconic detective. 

Peacock
Ted: Tune in to season 2 of the series that shows the beginnings of the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, John. 

Netflix
Vladimir: This limited series stars Rachel Weisz as a passionate professor obsessed with her colleague, played by Leo Woodall.

Starz
Outlander: The final season of the historical fantasy romance series makes its premiere. 

Movie theaters
The Bride!: Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are Frankenstein’s monster and his betrothed in the new film.

Hoppers: Pixar’s latest animated film follows scientists who are able to put human consciousness into robotic animals.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.