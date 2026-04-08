‘Momentary relief’: World leaders react to US-Iran ceasefire

‘Momentary relief’: World leaders react to US-Iran ceasefire

A teacher from Gurukul school of art paints a poster of US President Donald Trump (L) and Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei (R) with a message welcoming two weeks of ceasefire between US and Iran outside their art school in Mumbai. (Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(PARIS and LONDON) — Foreign leaders expressed hope for a full peace deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in their reactions to Tuesday’s two-week ceasefire, which was first announced by President Donald Trump and later confirmed by Iranian officials.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post to X that the ceasefire agreement “will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world. Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani likewise suggested the ceasefire was “a very positive development” which “moves us toward a peace agreement — for the civilian population, for the region, and for Israel — but also for our economy.”

German Friedrich Merz thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts, adding in a post to X, “The aim now is to negotiate a lasting end to the war. We are in close coordination with our partners on this matter.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the ceasefire brought “much-needed de-escalation” and said that further negotiations are “crucial.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been a prominent European critic of the war, said in a post to X that the ceasefire was “welcome news,” but added, “Momentary relief must not make us forget the chaos, the destruction, and the lives lost.”

“The Spanish government will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket,” Sanchez added. “What is needed now: diplomacy, international law, and PEACE.”

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the situation in Lebanon — another theater of the conflict in which Israel is fighting against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia — is “critical.”

Macron said the ceasefire extended to Lebanon, as did Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight that Lebanon was not included in the agreement. Israel continued intense strikes in Lebanon, including on Beirut, on Wednesday.

Macron called the ceasefire “a very good thing” and said the question of Lebanon is “one of the most delicate.” Hezbollah, Macron said, made a “strategic error” by attacking Israel and dragging Lebanon into the regional crisis, but said Israel’s strikes and occupation of southern Lebanon “cannot be a long-term response.”

Persian Gulf and other regional nations also welcomed the ceasefire in Iran, though several reported fresh Iranian drone and missile attacks on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed its support for the pause in a statement posted to X, while Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the ceasefire as “an initial step toward de-escalation.” Doha also stressed “the necessity for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take the initiative to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices.”

Oman — traditionally a mediator of U.S.-Iranian talks — said in a Foreign Ministry statement that it affirmed “the importance of intensifying efforts now to find solutions capable of ending the crisis at its roots and achieving a permanent cessation of the state of war and hostile acts in the region.”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry in a post to X “emphasized the importance of opening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring freedom of international navigation without restrictions in accordance with international law.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a post to X that the news “undoubtedly brought relief to the hearts of millions of peace-loving people across all corners of the earth,” adding that Cairo valued Trump’s “decision to heed the voice of reason.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing its backing for the peace process, adding, “We will continue to extend all necessary support for the successful conclusion of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad,” referring to Friday’s planned talks.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Pakistan says further provocations by the Taliban will be met with ‘decisive response’
Pakistan says further provocations by the Taliban will be met with ‘decisive response’
Loaded cargo containers at the Torkham Border Terminal, along with vehicles carrying migrants bound for Afghanistan, are forced to turn back toward the Pak-Afghan Highway on the second day of clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Torkham crossing in Pakistan on February 27, 2026. (Hijrat Ali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Tensions remain high as Pakistan and Afghanistan exchange airstrikes over the last 24 hours with Pakistan’s defense minister calling it “open war.”

“Any further provocations by the Taliban regime, or attempts by any terrorist group to undermine the security and welfare of the people of Pakistan, will be met with a measured, decisive and befitting response,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Friday.

Casualties have been reported on both sides, with each side claiming larger enemy losses.

Pakistan claims the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is providing support for terror groups that have carried out attacks inside Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s actions were undertaken in exercise of its right to self-defense and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, as well as that of the wider region and beyond,” the statement said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country and highlighted its fight against ISIS as evidence of its commitment to regional security.

Mujahid described Pakistan’s conflict with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as an internal issue that predates the current Afghan government, arguing it is unreasonable to blame Afghanistan for a long-running domestic conflict.

Despite the tensions, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate prefers resolving disputes through dialogue and understanding, emphasizing that its actions have been in self-defense and that it remains open to peaceful negotiations.

ABC News’ Habibullah Khan and Aleen Agha contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

British police arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct
British police arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew and the younger brother of King Charles III — was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said they had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance,” the statement said.

Photos from Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England showed what appeared to be police officers arriving in several unmarked vehicles. Thursday marks Andrew’s 66th birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Charles said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” Charles added.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Andrew’s arrest on Thursday follows the emergence of documents detailing communication between Andrew and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Several emails released by the U.S. Justice Department showed Epstein’s correspondence with a Andrew’s aide David Stern and suggest the royal may have planned to use his role as a special U.K. representative for trade and investment to further his own business interests.

The emails in question date back to 2010. Andrew served as a British trade envoy from 2001 until 2011, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would give up the role following criticism over his friendship with controversial figures, including Epstein.

Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing with respect to Epstein.

Thames Valley Police told ABC News last week that they were assessing reports of Andrew’s alleged misconduct in office as trade envoy.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said in a statement on Feb. 9.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 more detained in thwarted ‘terrorist’ attack at Bank of America building in Paris, officials say
2 more detained in thwarted ‘terrorist’ attack at Bank of America building in Paris, officials say
Automobiles pass a former postal and telegraph building, where Bank of America Corp. is leasing space for 400 workers, in Paris, France, on Wednesday April 10, 2019. (Photographer: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Two additional teenagers have been detained in what authorities in France are investigating as an attempted terrorist attack in which a third teenager allegedly tried to detonate an explosive device outside a Bank of America in Paris, according to a police source close to the investigation.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to police and the French Interior Ministry. Police were patrolling the street near where the Bank of America is located in the 8th arrondissement neighborhood, authorities said.

One suspect was arrested after he allegedly left two bottles of flammable liquid attached with adhesive tape and 650 grams of explosive powder, authorities said. The suspect was attempting to set fire to the device with a lighter, according to police.

Two suspects were detained on Sunday, a law enforcement source close to the investigation told ABC News. All three suspects, including one arrested at the scene on Saturday, are under the age of 18, according to the source.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed that two additional suspects were detained in the case.

One of the teenagers detained on Sunday is believed to have fled the scene of the thwarted alleged attack after being spotted across the street from the Bank of America building allegedly filming the incident, officials said.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez congratulated French police for thwarting the “violent” attack in Paris overnight Saturday, where the suspect attempted to set off the explosive outside the Bank of America building in the central part of the city.

The “swift intervention” of police prevented the attack, which Nuñez described as a “violent action of a terrorist nature” in a post on X.

“Vigilance remains at a very high level,” Nuñez wrote. “I commend all the security and intelligence forces fully mobilized under my authority in the current international context.”

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office is leading in the investigation, Nuñez said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.