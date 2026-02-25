Connor Storrie faces off in an ‘accent duel’ in new ‘SNL’ promo

Connor Storrie hosts ‘SNL’ on Feb. 28, 2026. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Connor Storrie is showing off his gift for accents in a new promo ahead of his appearance on SNL this weekend.

The Heated Rivalry star, who plays Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the show, engages in an “accent duel” with SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

Fellow SNL cast members Ashley Padilla and Marcello Hernandez shout out different accents for them to do, including German, Cajun, French, Shrek, Na’vi and Shakespeare — before Storrie delivers the final blow by doing the Russian accent he mastered on Heated Rivalry.

“When you get to Hell, tell them Rozanov sent you,” a cowboy hat-wearing Storrie says, before shooting Johnson to win the duel.

Things get a little too real when Johnson collapses to the floor and Padilla and Hernandez run to his side. “You killed him!” Padilla screams, as Storrie backs away.

Storrie hosts this Saturday’s episode with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest.

Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh’s short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Academy Award winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are set to premiere their upcoming short film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Baker’s latest project, called Sandiwara, stars Yeoh and returns the director to his iPhone filmmaking roots. The short film was made in collaboration with the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and has been described as “an immersive celebration of independent cinema.” The premiere will take place on Feb. 13.

In addition to Sandiwara‘s world premiere screening, Baker will take part in a brief talk with Yeoh about the film. This talk will then be followed by a screening of the best picture Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Yeoh won her best actress Oscar.

Sandiwara is the first film from Self-Portrait’s Residency program, which launched in 2025. Yeoh stars as five different characters in the piece, which is set in a Malaysian night market.

Baker will also present Yeoh with the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at The Berlin Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Feb. 12. The director is known for his film Anora, for which he won Oscars for directing, writing, editing and best picture.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.

