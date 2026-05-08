Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’

Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’

Brendan Fraser appears on on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Nov. 24, 2025. (Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Brendan Fraser is ready to return to the world of The Mummy.

The actor spoke about the upcoming fourth installment in the film franchise while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”

Fraser said he’s been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.

“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away,” he said.

The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to “please wish me luck.”

“I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said.

Fraser will reprise his role of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy 4, which is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.

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‘Outlander’ stars talk filming ‘bittersweet,’ ’emotional’ final season
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Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in ‘Outlander.’ (Starz)

The time has come to say goodbye to the time travel romance Outlander. The series’ eighth and final season premieres on Starz Friday.

It promises to be an emotional conclusion to the Fraser family’s story, which began with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) years-spanning love story and expanded to include their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin).

The first couple of episodes are a family reunion of sorts with the characters coming back together after some time apart. Skelton says “every scene had a bittersweet feeling” as members of the show’s large cast began to wrap.

“It was almost like death by a thousand cuts really,” Rankin adds. “You had one person wrap one day, then the next day, and then the next day. And people did get quite emotional.”

Multiple endings for the series were shot, and while Rankin says he knows which one was chosen, Skelton says she’s still in the dark.

“I actually, I’m kind of intrigued to see it with the fans,” she says. “I actually haven’t even asked, so I don’t know. Yeah, I’m in it with you guys.”

While the end is near, Skelton and Rankin both say if they could time travel to relive any moment on set, they’d go back to the beginning.

“Maybe my first day, I feel,” Skelton, who joined the show in season 2, says. “It might be cool to go back and just, I don’t know, relive what I was thinking. … It’d be fun to go back now with the knowledge I’ve got and just be like, ‘Mate, just go for it. Do something rogue with Brianna.’”

Rankin agrees, adding that he was “perhaps a little shy” when he first started and would go back to “just maybe have a little word with myself and, you know, maybe be a bit bolder.” 

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Martin Short became the talk of Selena Gomez’s wedding thanks to a cake incident
Martin Short became the talk of Selena Gomez’s wedding thanks to a cake incident
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in ‘Only Murders in the Building.” (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short nearly ruined co-star Selena Gomez’s wedding with music producer Benny Blanco last September when he almost sliced a piece of the wedding cake, in an act of faux pas.

Short made an appearance Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling host Jimmy Kimmel that as he was sitting with a group of the Only Murders cast, he noticed a small cake by their section.

“I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back. So, after a few hours, they haven’t cut their wedding cake yet, Steve [Martin] said he’s gonna leave,” Short says.

“I said, ‘Steve, you can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!’ and I cut the wedding cake one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork,” says Short.

Kimmel showed a photo of the accidentally cut cake. However, the cake was repaired by the couple’s wedding coordinator and chef. While Short and Martin tried to keep it a secret so as not to ruin Gomez’s night, Gomez had the last laugh.

“I kept saying, ‘No, guys, we can’t let Selena know,’” Short said. “And Steve said, ‘Yeah, maybe we tell her in a month or something.’ And then as I was leaving, Selena came by [and said], ‘Hey Marty, I heard you tried to eat my cake.’”

Despite the mishap, Short was just happy to celebrate Gomez and Blanco’s wedding.

“You know, Selena is like an extra child of mine. I adore her so much,” says Short. “And she found this guy, and he’s the greatest guy, and they have the greatest hang, and they’re wildly in love.”

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First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast
First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast
Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney in ‘THE BEATLES – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Chiabella James)

We’re getting our first official look at Sam Mendes’ films about The Beatles.

Sony has released a set of photos revealing Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. They were also posted to the movie’s official Instagram account and to the accounts of The Beatles and the individual band members.

On Thursday, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by McCartney, revealed on Instagram that it had received “exclusive postcards” promoting the films, which were hidden around the school for students to find. Students then shared photos of themselves with the postcards, which were posted to the school’s Instagram Story.

According to Variety, the postcards also appeared at other Beatles-related locations, including the Cavern Club in Hamburg, Germany, the Lennon memorial Strawberry Field in New York’s Central Park, Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool and the Abbey Road Live in Tokyo.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band member. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

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