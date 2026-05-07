Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser

Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser

Larry David and President Barack Obama for ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness.’ (Art Streiber/HBO)

We have our first look at the new sketch comedy series from Larry David and the Obamas.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness. The show is produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion,” according to the show’s official longline, “But then Larry David called.”

The trailer begins with Barack Obama making a direct-to-camera address.

“I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” Barack Obama says. “I’m just a producer on this show, so I don’t have to deal with him day to day. But still, it’s a lot.”

At the time the project was announced in July 2025, David released a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished,” David said. “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness premieres June 26 to HBO and HBO Max.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel
Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel
Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chicken jockey, as they say.

Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the currently untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Dunst will play Alex, one of the primary avatars in the Minecraft video game, in the upcoming sequel. She joins a cast that also includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced its plans to make A Minecraft Movie sequel in October 2025. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

At the time it was announced, Warner Bros. shared a post to its Instagram with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. He’s set to return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025. The film grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Billy Crystal delivers a tribute to Rob Reiner during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner’s good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.

Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, “It went so well, Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going.'”

“It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal TapThe Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and Crystal’s own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be,” said Crystal. “Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner’s wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable.”

“Their loss is immeasurable,” said Crystal.

“To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you,” Crystal concluded. “And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” a reference to The Princess Bride.

The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.

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