In brief: ‘Marty Supreme’ gets HBO Max release date and more

In brief: ‘Marty Supreme’ gets HBO Max release date and more

Marty Supreme has set its streaming debut. The Oscar-nominated film will stream exclusively to HBO Max on April 24. It will make its HBO linear debut on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Timothée Chalamet stars in the film that also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Tyler Okonma …

Speaking of Chalamet, he’s attached to produce a film adaptation of the bestselling book Playground. Deadline reports that he’ll have first dibs on starring as the movie’s central character. The book follows protagonist Todd Keane and his two best friends as they experience the tech boom of Silicon Valley, and explore love and friendship during the advancement of artificial intelligence …

Lea Michele has set her final performance in Chess on Broadway. The actress will depart the current revival of Chess in the summer, with her final performance taking place on June 21. This current production of Chess also stars Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher …

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Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Burberry show at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, during London Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on another popular book film adaptation.

The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing actress is in final negotiations to star in the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

This upcoming film will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin. It will be made for Paramount Pictures.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy “in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives,” according to its official synopsis.

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,” the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North American alone.

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Letitia Wright, Winston Duke represent Wakanda in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
Letitia Wright, Winston Duke represent Wakanda in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Shuri and M’Baku (Winston Duke) come face to face with a member of the Fantastic Four.

“King M’Baku of Wakanda,” the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

“Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

“What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun,” they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

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On ‘SNL,’ Ariana Grande and Cher help Bowen Yang say goodbye
On ‘SNL,’ Ariana Grande and Cher help Bowen Yang say goodbye
Musical guest Cher, host Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang during promos on Thursday, December 18, 2025 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande returned to host Saturday Night Live for a third time on Dec. 20, and her appearance doubled as a farewell lap for her Wicked co-star and departing SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

Grande kicked off the show by poking fun at herself, noting that she’d last hosted about a year ago. “So many people have been asking me if I’m going to revisit any of my sketches from last time, like Domingo,” she said. “But I told them, ‘I don’t think so. When something is perfect, it doesn’t need a sequel.’ That’s why I just finished filming Meet the Parents 4.”

Grande did revisit one of her past characters, though: Antonio, the traumatized young castrato. She dressed up as him to introduce the second performance from musical guest Cher. The iconic singer stuck to holiday fare for her first appearance on the show since 1987, singing her 2023 hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” and then a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run.”

The rest of Grande’s monologue was a parody of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” with lyrics changed to reflect the difficulty of buying Christmas presents for acquaintances. 

Her other sketches included one where she played Macaulay Culkin‘s Home Alone character Kevin McCallister. She also showed off her impersonation skills by singing as both Katy Perry and Celine Dion in a sketch called “Random Holiday Duets Spectacular.

Grande and Cher came together in the final sketch to bid goodbye to Yang, who played a Delta employee doing his final shift serving eggnog in the airport lounge. Ari played his wife and Cher played his boss, and they sang “Please Come Home for Christmas” together.

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here,” Yang said in character, choking back tears. “And I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer. Especially the people. I’ve loved every single person who works here. Because they’ve done so much for me.”

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