Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’

Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’

‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ host Ken Jennings (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with a twist. This season’s tournament, Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, sees past celebrity contestants returning for another shot at the Jeopardy! crown. In addition, the three previous champs — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and W. Kamau Bell — head right to the second round for a chance to defend their titles.

Host Ken Jennings tells ABC Audio he admires any celeb who comes to compete because “they’re really putting themselves out there.”

“Anything can happen on the Alex Trebek Stage,” he says, noting that while the celebs may be playing for charity, they still want to win and make a good impression.

“You know, they don’t wanna go viral with a wrong response,” he says. “This is not SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! where we’re just throwing them a bunch of softballs. They have to know real facts and do it fast.”

While the celebrities take the competition seriously, there’s certainly a looser feel on set, which Jennings believes is because the stars are more comfortable in front of a camera than regular Jeopardy! contestants are.

“On Celebrity, if anything they’re too comfortable,” he says. “They’re having a good time. They’re joking around.”

Jennings says one perk for the celebrity contestants is they get to prove to the public just how smart they are and that “they’re not just pretty faces.”

“It does seem unfair, by the way, that they have pretty faces,” Jennings jokes. “Like can’t Jeopardy! be our thing? Like, can’t nerds have one thing?”

He adds, “I always get a little upset when someone very talented is also good at Jeopardy! Like, come on.” 

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars debuts Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
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Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven’t filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You’re in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other’s eyes.

“First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3,” Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. “Out April 2!”

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
Quinta Brunson stars in season 5 of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

School is back in session.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.

The announcement was made in a post to ABC and Abbott Elementary‘s official Instagram accounts.

“Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call,” the post’s caption reads.

The post features a photo of teacher Barbara Howard, who is portrayed by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the sitcom, and a phone number fans can call. When called, the number takes you to a voicemail Ralph has made in character as Mrs. Howard.

“I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven’t heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC,” the voicemail says. “I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend, I’m running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair.”

The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fifth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis star in the sitcom.

Brunson took to Instagram to share the renewal announcement news.

“More @abbottelemabc coming your way :),” she captioned her post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

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‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 expected to air in April 2027
‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 expected to air in April 2027
Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry is headed back to the cottage this summer.

Show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady told CBS Mornings Thursday that season 2 of the hit hockey romance is set to begin shooting in August and is expected to air in April 2027.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney, who’s currently writing the episodes, said.

“Like the best parts of this show, just enjoy the yearn,” Brady added.

The hugely popular show, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as rivals-to-lovers hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Season 1 is available on HBO Max in the U.S.

In addition to yearning for season 2, fans will have to wait a little longer for Reid’s next book about the couple. Unrivaled, her seventh book in the series, was pushed back from a Sept. 29 release date to June 1, 2027.

To tide fans over, you can catch Storrie as he makes his debut hosting SNL this weekend. You’ll also soon be able to book a weekend at the Canadian cottage where the show filmed on Airbnb.

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