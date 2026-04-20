‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ starts production, James Gunn teases Lex Luthor in jail

‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ starts production, James Gunn teases Lex Luthor in jail

David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

The Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow has started production.

Director James Gunn revealed that cameras have started rolling on the superhero sequel in a post on Instagram Monday.

“From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now,” Gunn captioned his post.

The photo Gunn shared features a chess board, a bag of opened Ruffles potato chips and a VanKull Department of Corrections badge for an inmate named A. Luthor. One can only assume the badge is for the villainous Lex Luthor, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hoult in Gunn’s 2025 Superman blockbuster film.

In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature Superman teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying, “I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ gets premiere date, season 2 renewal
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ gets premiere date, season 2 renewal
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle.’ (Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

The Legally Blonde prequel series Elle is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of the show months ahead of its first season’s debut.

Season 1 of Elle follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as a young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

Witherspoon continued, saying she believes the show’s themes “of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike.”

“Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!” Witherspoon said.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also executive produce. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes of season 1 and also executive produces.

Also starring in season 1 are June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss …

Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 …

Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh’s new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist’s unfinished pieces …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ gets official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ gets official trailer and more

The trailer for Margo’s Got Money Troubles has arrived. Apple TV released the official trailer for the upcoming series, which stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman. The eight-episode series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel of the same name. It premieres its first three episodes on April 15, followed by one new episode each week leading up to its May 20 finale …

AMC has renewed its upcoming drama series The Audacity for season 2 ahead of the first season’s premiere. Season 1 of the show from creator Jonathan Glatzer debuts on April 12. It stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Simon Helberg and more …

The official trailer for In the Grey has made its debut. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie follows a team of elite operatives who are sent to steal back a billion-dollar fortune. Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza González star in the Black Bear film, which arrives in theaters on May 15 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.