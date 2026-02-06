Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons, according to Deadline.
Yang’s final appearance on the show will take place on the Dec. 20 episode, which will be hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. Cher will serve as the musical guest.
Representatives for SNL did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for comment.
Yang joined SNL as a writer ahead of season 44 in 2018 before joining the cast in season 45. He became the first featured player to be nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category. Yang was then promoted to repertory status in season 47.
In total, Yang has been nominated for four acting Emmys and one writing Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live.
This midseason departure comes after many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show.
Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of the current season 51.
New cast members include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall also joined the show’s cast, splitting up the sketch comedy trio. Martin Herlihy remains on the SNL writing staff, while John Higgins departed the show.
A new round of cast members have been announced for Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
The latest additions round out the members of The Beatles’ entourage and include Paul McCartney’s father, Jim McCartney, who’ll be played by The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey.
Other cast members include British actress Leanne Best, who played Jamie Tart’s mom on Ted Lasso, as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi; The Covenant’s Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall; Sherwood’s DanielHoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal Evans; Broadchurch’s Arthur Darvill as publicist and friend Derek Taylor; and Happy Endings’ Adam Pally as music manager Allen Klein.
The studio also confirmed previous reports that House of Guinness’ James Norton would be playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein, and Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd has been cast as their longtime music producer George Martin. It also announced that casting for John Lennon‘s first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and musician Ravi Shankar will be revealed “in due course.”
The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.
(SPOILER ALERT)Stranger Things fans have been given a chance to return to the Upside Down a few weeks early.
Netflix has released the first five minutes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and they may leave audiences surprised with where and when the season starts.
Season 5 begins with a scene that canonically takes place in season 1. It opens with Will Byers, played by NoahSchnapp, on Nov. 12, 1983 — six days after he originally went missing.
A de-aged Schnapp acting as 12-year-old Will is confused and shaking with fear inside of the Upside Down’s version of Castle Byers. He sings the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash to himself in an attempt to calm himself down. His older brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), introduced that song to him in the series’ pilot episode.
A demogorgon then crashes inside of Castle Byers. Will makes his escape after shooting the creature with a hunting rifle. The young boy climbs a tree to try to outwit the demogorgon, but it scales up after him, causing Will to plummet to the ground, unconscious.
The creature pulls Will to the Upside Down’s version of Hawkins Library, straight to the villainous Vecna (JamieCampbell Bower).
“You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William,” Vecna says to the boy.
Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.