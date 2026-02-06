Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Disney+
The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen join the Muppets gang for a special event show. 

Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey must prove his innocence in season 4 of the popular show. 

NBC
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Watch the start of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Super Bowl LX: The Patriots and the Seahawks will compete against each other in the biggest football game of the year. 

Peacock
The ‘Burbs: The ’80s movie is remade in this comedy series starring Keke Palmer

Movie theaters
The Moment: Charli XCX stars in this mockumentary about what went on behind the scenes of her Brat tour. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Bowen Yang departs ‘Saturday Night Live’: Report
Bowen Yang at the 2025 ‘Las Culturistas Culture Awards.’ (Emily Shur/Bravo)

Bowen Yang is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons, according to Deadline.

Yang’s final appearance on the show will take place on the Dec. 20 episode, which will be hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. Cher will serve as the musical guest.

Representatives for SNL did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Yang joined SNL as a writer ahead of season 44 in 2018 before joining the cast in season 45. He became the first featured player to be nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category. Yang was then promoted to repertory status in season 47.

In total, Yang has been nominated for four acting Emmys and one writing Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live

This midseason departure comes after many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show.

Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of the current season 51.

New cast members include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall also joined the show’s cast, splitting up the sketch comedy trio. Martin Herlihy remains on the SNL writing staff, while John Higgins departed the show.

Additional cast members announced for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
The Beatles pose for a portrait wearing suits in circa 1964. (L-R) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A new round of cast members have been announced for Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The latest additions round out the members of The Beatles’ entourage and include Paul McCartney’s father, Jim McCartney, who’ll be played by The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey.

Other cast members include British actress Leanne Best, who played Jamie Tart’s mom on Ted Lasso, as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi; The Covenant’s Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall; Sherwood’s Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal EvansBroadchurch’s Arthur Darvill as publicist and friend Derek Taylor; and Happy EndingsAdam Pally as music manager Allen Klein.

The studio also confirmed previous reports that House of GuinnessJames Norton would be playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein, and Game of ThronesHarry Lloyd has been cast as their longtime music producer George Martin. It also announced that casting for John Lennon‘s first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and musician Ravi Shankar will be revealed “in due course.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

Netflix surprise releases first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things fans have been given a chance to return to the Upside Down a few weeks early.

Netflix has released the first five minutes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and they may leave audiences surprised with where and when the season starts.

Season 5 begins with a scene that canonically takes place in season 1. It opens with Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, on Nov. 12, 1983 — six days after he originally went missing.

A de-aged Schnapp acting as 12-year-old Will is confused and shaking with fear inside of the Upside Down’s version of Castle Byers. He sings the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash to himself in an attempt to calm himself down. His older brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), introduced that song to him in the series’ pilot episode.

A demogorgon then crashes inside of Castle Byers. Will makes his escape after shooting the creature with a hunting rifle. The young boy climbs a tree to try to outwit the demogorgon, but it scales up after him, causing Will to plummet to the ground, unconscious.

The creature pulls Will to the Upside Down’s version of Hawkins Library, straight to the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

“You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William,” Vecna says to the boy.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

