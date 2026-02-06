Timothy Busfield indicted by grand jury in child sex abuse case
(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — A grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse contact charges after his arrest last month, according to officials.
Busfield is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.
“District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.
(MINNEAPOLIS) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in a vehicle during operations in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The victim was a U.S. citizen who “was an observer” and was “watching out for our immigrant neighbors,” Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez told ABC News.
The woman was allegedly “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” when an ICE officer fatally shot her, according to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said the ICE officer fired “defensive shots,” referring to the woman as part of a group of “rioters.” She did not identify the woman killed or the ICE officer involved in the shooting.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the incident was an “act of domestic terrorism.”
“What had happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action, they got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” she said during remarks at a press briefing in Texas. “They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that he is aware of the shooting involving an ICE agent while demanding that ICE leave the city “immediately.”
“The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement on social media regarding the shooting. “We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his office is working to “gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning.”
“We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm,” he posted on X.
The city of Minneapolis said it is “aware of a shooting involving a federal agent” near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue and urged people to avoid the area.
“We are working to confirm additional information, but what we know is that the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe,” the city said in a statement.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen at the scene. Protesters have also gathered, with some seen getting pepper-sprayed by law enforcement.
The Twin Cities are seeing a massive deployment of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents to conduct immigration enforcement and fraud investigations, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.
As many as 2,000 agents from ICE and HSI could be headed to the Minneapolis area but a source cautioned the number of agents could change.
Sources have told ABC News that as many as 600 HSI agents are being deployed and 1,400 ICE agents could be deployed as part of the increased enforcement operation.
The Trump administration has zeroed in on accusations of fraud at Somali-run childcare centers in recent weeks.
Noem was on the ground in Minneapolis on Tuesday conducting immigration enforcement.
ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(BOULDER, Colo.) — Nearly 29 years after 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was mysteriously found killed in her Boulder, Colorado, home, police say the case remains a “top priority” and urge anyone with information to come forward.
In the last year, investigators collected new evidence and conducted tests on existing evidence in an effort to find new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. Police also conducted new interviews and re-interviews, he said.
Redfearn — who released a statement and video as the department’s annual update on JonBenet’s case — said details on what was tested and who was interviewed cannot be released.
The mysterious murder dates back to the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, when John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter, JonBenet, missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs of their home. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.
JonBenet’s autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.
The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006.
Redfearn said he’s met with the Ramsey family and told them “we share the same goal: to find and bring JonBenet’s murderer to justice.”
The case “remains a top priority,” Redfearn said.
“It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” he said.
(WASHINGTON) — A former TV producer whose company made true crime programs was added to the FBI’s most wanted list last week for allegedly defrauding banks for nearly $30 million by posing as an heiress.
Mary Carole McDonnell, the former CEO of Bellum Entertainment Group, which produced syndicated shows such as “Corrupt Crimes” and “Murderous Affairs,” has been on the lam for nearly seven years after the FBI charged her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Between July 2017 and May 2018, McDonnell, 73, allegedly went to the Banc of California and additional financial institutions and claimed to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access, the FBI alleged.
She allegedly obtained $29.7 million dollars in cash that she was not entitled to and did not return the money, according to the FBI.
When the bureau issued its arrest warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, McDonnell could not be found.
She is believed to be currently in Dubai, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.