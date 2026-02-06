‘Untamed’ season 2 will take place in Hawaii

Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in ‘Untamed’ season 1. (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

We now know the location for Untamed season 2.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of the hit mystery thriller series will take place in Hawaii. Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are “excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”

According to its official logline, season 2 “follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer’s engagement report.

Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Monday. This teaser, which is dubbed the “Rise of the Baroques” teaser, shows off the dangerous secret society of assassins called the Baroque Works.

Starring as the villains of season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the “The Fence” screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to play Ringo Starr’s late wife Maureen Starkey in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and she certainly sounds excited by the project.

She tells Variety that her experience on the project so far has been “absolutely next level,” noting that a read through with the cast was “really emotional, because the scripts are so beautiful.”

The films star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo. McKenna-Bruce says the first time she saw them in their roles she didn’t recognize them, noting, “it was phenomenal.”

“They’ve done it beautifully in getting it bang on for the Beatles, but still holding on to the essences of the boys themselves as well. They’re all genius,” she continues. “And the boys have gone tenfold into playing these roles and know them inside out and back to front — they will question everything in the scripts to make sure it tells the right story. And Sam knows everything there is to know about the Beatles.”

As for what she’s learned about her character, McKenna-Bruce says Maureen was “loved by all the Beatles boys.”

“If she went into a room or party, she’d be the person that would go over to whoever was sat on their own — she wanted to make everyone felt included and was just a really good human,” she says. She adds that Maureen preferred to stay at home and “stayed out of the Beatlemania.”

And while McKenna-Bruce isn’t allowed to say much more about the films, due out in April 2028, she wishes she could.

“I just cannot wait for people to see this, because I really need to scream about it,” she says.

Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

