Timothy Busfield indicted by grand jury in child sex abuse case

Timothy Busfield looks on before a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Jan. 20, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

A grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse contact charges after his January arrest in New Mexico, according to officials.

Busfield is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

“District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

The West Wing actor was arrested in January and ordered released by a judge.

The charges against Busfield stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.

The actor has not entered a plea but denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.

An attorney for Busfield said the indictment was “not unexpected,” in a statement to ABC News.

“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, said in a statement after the indictment Friday.

He added, “This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”

Busfield turned himself in to authorities in January and was being held with no bond. After an hourslong detention hearing, Judge David Murphy ordered his release on his own recognizance pending trial, citing his lack of criminal history, compliance with the court order for his arrest and the evidence in the case so far.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woody Harrelson wanted to punch Matthew McConaughey in the face for his ‘True Detective’ method acting
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey speak at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson is sharing some of the frustrations he had for his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey while they were filming the critically acclaimed show.

McConaughey recently guested on Harrelson and Ted Danson‘s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, where Harrelson said there were “so many times” that he wanted to “punch” McConaughey for his method acting in season 1 of True Detective.

“He’s method,” Harrelson said. “When we were shooting, he was Rust Cohle. There [were] so many times I wanted to punch this m*********** in the face. I’m so pissed at him cause he’s in his character.”

Harrelson and McConaughey played investigators hunting a serial killer in Louisiana on the show. McConaughey said on the podcast that he had to stay stoic between takes in order to stay in the headspace of his character.

“We’re sitting there. We’re about to start shooting, and we were rehearsing,” McConaughey said. “I’m just kind of being stoic Rust Cohle. Woody goes, like, ‘Hey man, I need to talk to you about something.’ He goes, ‘The way you and I work, McConaughey, I hit you the ball, you hit it back, I hit it back to you. We volley, we play. … Man, that’s us. It’s dramatic, and it’s also comedy.'”

Harrelson said he suggested the show was too dark and that they should add in some moments of levity.

“I remember saying to [McConaughey] before we started filming, I’m like, ‘Dude, people are gonna expect to laugh with us. We gotta throw some jokes in here.’ He’s just like, ‘Mhm.’ … I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Yeah, you’re totally’ — no, none of that. He just, ‘Mhm, yeah.’”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘DTF St. Louis’ trailer and more

The trailer for the upcoming HBO limited series DTF St. Louis has arrived. The new series, which stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, premieres on March 1. It centers on a love triangle between three middle-aged adults that leads to one of them ending up dead. A new episode will debut each week leading up to its finale on April 12, which will air ahead of the Euphoria season 3 premiere …

Even more actors have hopped on to star in the upcoming Netflix series Rabbit, Rabbit. Odessa Young and Will Poulter have joined the cast of the upcoming thriller. They join previously announced stars Adam Driver and Regina Hall. Rabbit, Rabbit tells the story of an escaped convict who takes hostages to bargain for his freedom before he falls into “an emotional poker match with a vertex FBI Crisis Negotiator,” according to an official synopsis from the streamer …

Sydney Sweeney looks to be teaming up with Noah Centineo for a new project. Deadline reports the pair are set to star in a live-action feature adaptation of Gundam for Legendary and Netflix. Gundam is a popular anime that pioneered a sci-fi subgenre centered on giant, fighting robots …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo
‘American Idol’ 2026 (Disney)

A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.

In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to “American Idol University.” “With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” says Seacrest.

“Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.,” says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.

Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest’s hairstyle journey.

The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading “Class of 2003.” “One of the original greats,” says Bryan. “Go Claymates!” says Underwood. Then, the “statue” of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.

As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, “American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!” After a montage of some of the new season’s auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, “Who will be the next American Idol?”

“Um, that’s my line,” Ryan corrects him.

The new season gets underway Jan. 26 on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.