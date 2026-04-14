In brief: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ season 2 starts production and more

In brief: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ season 2 starts production and more

The second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has started production. Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency made the announcement that cameras have started rolling on season 2 of the Prime Video show on Monday. Season 1 star Maya Erskine is joining the show as an executive producer, while Donald Glover returns as an executive producer and its co-creator …

World premieres? For spring? Groundbreaking. The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere will be livestreamed on Disney+ and Hulu. The star-studded event takes place on April 20 at Lincoln Center in New York City, with the livestream starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can expect Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley and more to walk the carpet. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters on May 1 …

War Machine star Alan Ritchson is bringing a new survival competition series to Netflix. The premise follows what happens when a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers get the luxuries of their everyday lives stripped away. They will have to rely on their instincts and determination to outlast their competition and figure out who they are without fame and followers. Ritchson will guide the contestants along the way as they push themselves beyond their limits …

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Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature film
Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature film
(L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle Wong accept the best animated feature film for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KPop Demon Hunters has taken home the gold at the 2026 Academy Awards, picking up the award for best animated feature film.

It beat out fellow nominees Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

Directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle Wong took the stage to accept the Oscar, with Kang dedicating the award to Koreans everywhere. “For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this,” she said. “This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Wong thanked their partners at Netflix, Sony Pictures Animations and Sony Pictures Music, as well as their spouses; she ended with a special shoutout to her mother.

Appelhans sent encouraging words to young filmmakers, artists and musicians around the world. “Tell your story. Sing in your voice,” he said. “I promise you the world is waiting.”

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially in development at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, with Kang and Appelhans coming back to direct.

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Mia McKenna-Bruce says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films are ‘absolutely next level’
Mia McKenna-Bruce says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films are ‘absolutely next level’
Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the “The Fence” screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to play Ringo Starr’s late wife Maureen Starkey in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and she certainly sounds excited by the project.

She tells Variety that her experience on the project so far has been “absolutely next level,” noting that a read through with the cast was “really emotional, because the scripts are so beautiful.”

The films star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo. McKenna-Bruce says the first time she saw them in their roles she didn’t recognize them, noting, “it was phenomenal.”

“They’ve done it beautifully in getting it bang on for the Beatles, but still holding on to the essences of the boys themselves as well. They’re all genius,” she continues. “And the boys have gone tenfold into playing these roles and know them inside out and back to front — they will question everything in the scripts to make sure it tells the right story. And Sam knows everything there is to know about the Beatles.”

As for what she’s learned about her character, McKenna-Bruce says Maureen was “loved by all the Beatles boys.”

“If she went into a room or party, she’d be the person that would go over to whoever was sat on their own — she wanted to make everyone felt included and was just a really good human,” she says. She adds that Maureen preferred to stay at home and “stayed out of the Beatlemania.”

And while McKenna-Bruce isn’t allowed to say much more about the films, due out in April 2028, she wishes she could.

“I just cannot wait for people to see this, because I really need to scream about it,” she says.

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It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026
It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year’s previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $69 million
2. Project Hail Mary — $24.58 million
3. The Drama — $8.707 million
4. You, Me & Tuscany — $8 million
5. Hoppers — $4.1 million
6. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING — $2.44 million
7. Faces of Death — $1.7 million
8. Exit 8 — $1.405 million
9. A Great Awakening — $1.271 million
10. Reminders of Him — $1 million

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