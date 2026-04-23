Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic

Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic

Kat Graham attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The new Michael Jackson biopic Micheal opens in theaters Friday, and while Diana Ross was good friend of the singer, she won’t be represented in the film.

Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham was cast to play Ross in the movie, but she revealed on social media that her part of the film has been cut.

“Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast,” she wrote on X. “Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”

Graham didn’t go into detail about the scenes. Variety reported in early April that the film went through $15 million worth of reshoots and cut out scenes pertaining to Jackson’s child molestation accusations because a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, prevented his portrayal in the film.

Michael stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Colman Domingo playing the star’s father, Joe Jackson.

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Robert Irwin to host new spinoff series ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’
Robert Irwin to host new spinoff series ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’
Robert Irwin hosts ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.’ (Disney/Maarten De Boer)

Robert Irwin is taking his ballroom experience to the next level.

The conservationist, zookeeper, and TV presenter is set to host a new Dancing with the Stars spinoff series called Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

At Hulu’s second annual Get Real House event in Beverly Hills, California, on April 22, Irwin was announced as the host for the highly anticipated new show, which will aim to find the next pro dancer for the next season of DWTS.

Irwin was crowned the season 34 winner of DWTS with his pro dance partner Witney Carson. The duo quickly became a fan-favorite pair as they lit up the dance floor each week on the reality competition show.

The new series will feature 12 “up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” Disney Entertainment Television Publicity said in a press release.

Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mom Shirley Ballas, dubbed “The Queen of Latin,” will serve as judges on the show.

Returning pros will also appear as rotating mentors/guest judges.

BBC will produce the new show, while Conrad Green will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Hulu’s realityverse came together at the Get Real House on Wednesday to celebrate some of the platform’s beloved shows and talent.

In addition to the Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro reveal, the event gave fans a front-row seat to some of Hulu’s biggest announcements, exclusive first-looks and surprise moments.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will premiere July 13 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

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Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans show off ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ at CinemaCon
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans show off ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ at CinemaCon
Chris Evans speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2026 on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Avengers assembled at CinemaCon on Thursday to share new looks at the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to the stage to talk about the film’s villain, Victor Von Doom. It wasn’t long after that Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Doctor Doom, took to the stage wearing the character’s signature green color.

From there, Downey screened exclusive first-look footage from the film in the form of its official trailer. Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers, then arrived on stage and bantered with Downey, before a Doomsday countdown clock appeared on the screen, counting down the days to the movie’s December release.

Avengers: Doomsday takes “beloved heroes from three distinct universes” who “will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered,” according to an official description from Disney.

Along with Downey and Evans, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Additionally, Kathryn Newton took to Instagram on Friday to confirm she will appear in the movie as Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang. She posted a video unboxing a miniature director’s chair with her name and the film’s title on it.

“It’s tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny,” Newton says in the video.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

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Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards
Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards
Viola Davis attends the Academy Museum 5th annual gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The NAACP announced Thursday that Viola Davis will be the recipient of the prestigious Chairman’s Award. 

She’ll receive the honor at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28. 

“The Chairman’s Award honors individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” according to the announcement.

“Viola Davis is a generational talent who has commanded audiences with her powerful and transcending performances,” Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said. “Through a career defined by excellence and courage, she has used her platform to work towards opportunity and equity, crafting an undeniable legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating her and the trailblazing path she has created for herself, and others to follow.”

Past award recipients include Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Davis, who holds EGOT status, is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in the action-thriller G20.

The public can vote to determine winners in select categories. Voting ends Friday. 

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