Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’

Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson opens up about his experience portraying the King of Pop in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

“I knew how challenging this would be to take on playing Michael Jackson, and it was not easy. Definitely wasn’t,” he says in Becoming Michael, a featurette released by Universal Pictures UK.

“I love challenges and I wanted to prove to myself, my family and the filmmakers that I, I can do this,” he says, noting he rehearsed “for hours and hours upon hours until one single move was right” and at times danced “until my feet would bleed or them go numb.”

“There’s so many times I would wake up sore [and] be like, ‘Should I go rehearse? Should I just take a break and let the body relax?’ Then the other part of me would be like, ‘No what would Michael do?'” he recalls.

When it was go time and he was in full costume, Jaafar says, “I had a couple moments to myself just saying like, ‘Wow. I’m really here. There’s no going back. It’s time to go out there and put on the best show ever.'”

Becoming Michael, now available on YouTube, also features behind-the-scenes moments of Jaafar on set practicing the choreography and includes interviews with Michael director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King.

Michael will give fans a front-row seat to the King of Pop’s life and career. Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo also star.

Early Access screenings in IMAX and Dolby will take place April 22; tickets are available on advance ticket sites. The film will then premiere April 24 in theaters nationwide, with tickets going on sale March 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Skyscraper Live’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Skyscraper Live’ official trailer and more

Queer Eye is coming to an end. Netflix has released the trailer for the 10th and final season of the reality series that takes regular people and helps them grow and upgrade their lives. The Fab 5 — Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — takes to Washington, D.C., for the final season, which premieres on Jan. 21 …

You can now watch the trailer for the Netflix event Skyscraper Live. The upcoming event finds climber Alex Honnold, who was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, attempting to become the first person to free solo climb Taipei 101. The skyscraper is located in Taipei, Taiwan, and is one of the tallest buildings in the world. The event takes place on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Elle Duncan

Pass the syrup. Deadline reports that Nicolas Cage‘s latest movie is called Best Pancakes in the County. Cage is set to star alongside Justin Long and Shelley Hennig in the action thriller, which is currently shooting in Arkansas. Ken Sanzel wrote and is directing the film that takes place over one night in a small-town diner …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
Host Nikki Glaser at the 83rd annual Golden Globes red carpet rollout and media walk through. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Awards season is in full swing.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama One Battle After Another is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for best comedy film, as well as best director for Anderson and actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and still available to watch in select movie theaters.

Sentimental Value, which tells the story of a theater actress who has a complicated relationship with her father, is the ceremony’s second-most nominated film. It’s up for eight different awards, including best drama film, best supporting actress for Elle Fanning and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård. The Joachim Trier-directed film is playing in select movie theaters and is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, HBO’s The White Lotus is the most-nominated series of the year. It’s up for best drama series, while its season 3 actors Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood are all up for awards. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Adolescence is expected to run away with some wins in the limited series categories. Its co-creator, Stephen Graham, is up for limited series best actor, while Emmy winner Owen Cooper is nominated for best supporting actor on TV. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 11, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paramount launches hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
Paramount launches hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
This photo illustration shows a smartphone that displays the Paramount Skydance logo in front of a blurred Warner Bros. Discovery emblem. (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Paramount said Monday it is making a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, swooping in just days after Netflix announced a $83 billion deal to purchase a large part of the media giant.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders would be offered $30 per share, which represents a 139% premium to the stock price as of Sept. 10, 2025, Paramount said.

The offer from Paramount encompasses the HBO Max streaming service, the Warner Bros. film production company and cable channels such as CNN.

Netflix established its agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery at a lower price of $27.75 per share, though the Netflix offer excluded the cable channels.

“We believe the WBD Board of Directors is pursuing an inferior proposal which exposes shareholders to a mix of cash and stock, an uncertain future trading value of the Global Networks linear cable business and a challenging regulatory approval process. We are taking our offer directly to shareholders to give them the opportunity to act in their own best interests and maximize the value of their shares,” David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement.

“Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion,” Ellison added.

Shares of Paramount climbed nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. By contrast, Netflix shares dropped about 4%.

In a statement on Friday, Netflix touted its deal to acquire Warner Bros., saying the agreement would improve its offerings.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.