Immigration judge denies Liam Conejo Ramos and his family’s asylum claim: Attorney

Immigration judge denies Liam Conejo Ramos and his family’s asylum claim: Attorney

Liam Conejo Ramos, as he is detained, January 20, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Columbia Heights Public Schools)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — An immigration judge has denied Liam Conejo Ramos and his family’s asylum claim, their attorney confirmed.

The 5-year-old boy and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were detained on Jan. 20 by immigration agents in Minneapolis and held in a Texas detention facility. A judge ordered them to be released and they flew back to Minnesota on Feb. 1.

Attorney Danielle Molliver told ABC News on Thursday the family was unable to present any evidence in the case before the government filed a motion to terminate the case which a judge granted. Molliver said she has filed an appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals. 

“We understand that this decision will be appealed and remain hopeful for a positive outcome,” a spokesperson for Columbia Heights Public School District said earlier in confirming the asylum claim denial. “The detention in January of Liam and his father shed light on the harm caused by Operation Metro Surge, during which many children and families have been detained.”

The boy and his father were detained in January shortly after arriving home from the child’s preschool, school officials had said.

Both were taken to a federal detention facility in Dilley, Texas. They had a pending asylum case but no order of deportation.

The five-year-old’s father told ABC News last month that he wants to remain in the United States with his family, saying they fled Ecuador out of fear.

“I asked for asylum to be here for my family, for my children,” Conejo Arias said. “I’m here because I’m scared of returning to my country.”

In a statement after a judge ordered them to be released, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, “The facts in this case have NOT changed: ICE did NOT target or arrest a child.”

“On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration,” McLaughlin said. “As agents approached, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias fled on foot — abandoning his child.”

McLaughlin said ICE officers remained with Liam while other officers apprehended his father. Officers, according to McLaughlin, attempted to place Liam with his “alleged mother” who was inside the house, but she allegedly refused to accept custody of the child.

McLaughlin said Conejo Arias told officers he wanted his son to remain with him.

The DHS account differs from what the Conejo Arias, his family’s attorney and schools officials said occurred.

Conejo Arias said when he was detained, he was walking a few feet ahead of his son, trying to alert people who “would come out who could help” them.

“I love my son too much. I would never abandon him,” Conejo Arias said.

Officials from Liam’s school said another adult living in the home was outside begging the agents to allow them to take care of the child, but the request was denied.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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A photo illustration of a physical gold Bitcoin collectible on December 3,2025, in London, England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

(MAINE) — One of the country’s top cryptocurrency kiosk vendors has agreed to pay the state of Maine nearly $2 million as part of a settlement to compensate victims of fraud, the state announced on Monday.

Bitcoin Depot, which operates more than 25,000 bitcoin ATMs across the country, will pay the state $1.9 million, which represents money “taken by third-party scammers who defrauded Maine consumers through their kiosks.”

Victims of fraud perpetrated using Bitcoin Depot kiosks may apply for compensation from the state. As part of the settlement, Bitcoin Depot admits to no wrongdoing or violation of state or federal laws.

Bitcoin ATMs, which allow users to insert cash and send it to a digital wallet anywhere in the world in only a few minutes, have emerged as scammers’ top go-to method for separating Americans from their cash, according to experts.

In a typical scam, fraudsters will convince their victims that they must make a payment or safeguard their cash by inserting it in a bitcoin ATM. Once the transaction is executed, experts say, the money can be nearly impossible to recover — making it an attractive method for prospective scammers.

In 2025, Americans lost more than $333 million to bitcoin ATM scams, the FBI recently told ABC News, representing a dramatic uptick from prior years.   

Maine has taken some of the nation’s most aggressive steps in limiting the proliferation of scams using bitcoin ATMs, including establishing daily deposit limits and capping transaction fees.

A spokesperson for Bitcoin Depot, which currently faces a separate lawsuit in Iowa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police release body camera footage of Brown University shooting aftermath
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Footage newly obtained by ABC News appears to show the moment that the man suspected of opening fire at Brown University in December fled the Ivy League campus following the tragic incident. Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office

(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — Body-worn camera footage from the chaotic scene on Dec. 13 at Brown University shows police clearing the Barus and Holley Building on campus following the deadly mass shooting on campus.

The heavily redacted footage, the police and fire reports, and 911 calls were released after numerous public records requests were made to the city in the days after the shooting.

The 20-minute video shows a police officer directing other officers to clear the building and telling people to get down. It also shows the moments just after the shooting, when police from the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police rushed in. 

“As of now, we have no idea who this person could be,” one officer says. They wouldn’t know until days later who the alleged shooter was.

The alleged killer, Claudio Neves Valente, opened fire on a study group at Brown’s engineering and physics building, killing two students and injuring nine others, before fatally shooting MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later, authorities said.

Neves Valente was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a storage unit on Dec. 18, officials said.

Also in the new video released, authorities are searching the building when the call comes over the radio, “we have multiple victims.”

“Let’s get these rescues in,” the officer can be heard saying.

Ella Cook, of Alabama, a sophomore at Brown, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, a U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan, who was in his first semester, were the two students killed during the shooting.

The police report mirrors the court records that were released after the suspect was found dead, but it also includes stark new details from when detectives showed the image of the shooter to two of the shooting victims. 

“[Redacted] said she got a good look at the suspect. When provided with a photo of the suspect, [redacted] quickly froze, physically pushed back, and became emotional. She was observed to be tearing up and shaking. She then confirmed that the image showed the shooter,” the report said.

“Detectives then spoke with [redacted], who indicated that he was in close proximity to the shooter when he was shot. Detectives presented [redacted] with the same still image as [redacted]  and a second close-up image of the suspect from the same camera source,” the report continued. “Upon observing these two photos, [redacted]  took a deep breath, shut his eyes, changed his breathing pattern, and confirmed that the shooter he saw in the hallway appeared to be the person in the photos presented. Detectives met [redacted] with and presented him with the image of the suspect. [Redacted] also identified that the suspect in the images was the shooter.”

In another 911 call, an officer with the Brown University Police Department calls the Providence Police Department as chaos unfolds in the background.

“This is Brown University Police, we have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street,” the officer says. In the background, you can hear a woman who is concerned about a victim reassuring them it’ll be OK.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson to make 1st in-person court appearance
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Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears before Judge Tony Graf of the 4th District Court via a video confrerence call during a hearing on September 16, 2025 at the Fouth Judicial District Courthouse in Provo, Utah. (Scott G Winterton – Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.

Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his “The American Comeback Tour,” which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.

Robinson, 22, allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. Robinson surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

He made two previous court appearances, but the first was virtual and the second was audio-only.

He has not entered a plea. He could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.