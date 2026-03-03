Manhattan’s congestion pricing can continue, judge rules

Traffic moves along midtown Manhattan on Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge ruled that Manhattan’s congestion pricing program can continue and the Trump administration does not have the authority to kill the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

In a 149-page ruling, Judge Lewis Liman said the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke approval for the program was unlawful, handing a victory to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority following a monthslong legal battle.  

“It is difficult to imagine more arbitrary and capricious decision-making than that at issue here,” Liman wrote.

The congestion pricing program went into effect last year in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and to raise funds for the city’s public transit system. Passenger vehicles are charged $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.

The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.

The Trump administration moved to reverse approval of the program last year. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, calling it “backwards and unfair.”

New York lawmakers pushed back against the decision and challenged the federal government in court.

The federal judge reaffirmed an order from last May upholding the program, but stopped short of completely barring the Trump administration from challenging the program again.

“[Trump] is obviously free to continue to make public statements as well as to ask the Secretary of Transportation to look into whether there are lawful means to end the [Central Business District Tolling Program]. And, as to the Secretary’s statements, he has a right to continue to fight his case and to take an appeal of this Court’s orders,” Liman said.

Overall, the program was the “product of a democratic process” and cannot be arbitrarily revoked, Liman said.

“The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] was passed by Congress. The [Traffic Mobility Act] was passed by democratically elected legislators and signed by a Governor elected by the people of New York. The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] Agreement was authorized by a Secretary nominated by a duly elected President and confirmed by the Senate. The democratic process worked,” the judge wrote.  

The program applies for Manhattan south of 60th Street, except for the FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.

Police seize 55 pounds of meth wrapped as Christmas presents in Kentucky drug bust
Kentucky police confiscated 55 pounds of meth wrapped in Christmas paper, Dec. 22, 2025. Jeffersontown Police Department

(JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.) — Santa was not the only one trying to deliver Christmas surprises this year.

Police say they confiscated 55 pounds of suspected methamphetamine wrapped in Christmas paper Monday during a narcotics investigation in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, right outside of Louisville.

Jacob Talamantes, 23, of Nebraska, was arrested after a police K9 alerted officers to the presence of illicit drugs in Talamantes’ 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a press release from the Jeffersontown Police Department. Police say they found the festively wrapped methamphetamine packages in the vehicle.

According to police, Talamantes tried to walk away from the officers but was detained. Additionally, he allegedly told officers that he was traveling from Iowa and intended to traffic the drugs.

The Jeffersontown Police Department Chief Richard Sanders decried the crime.

“No amount of festive wrapping can disguise the harm these drugs inflict on families and communities. The coordinated efforts of partner agencies ensured these holiday-wrapped packages never reached the streets,” Sanders said in a Facebook post.

Talamantes is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, according to police. The charge is a felony, per state law.

Jeffersontown Police credited the Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their assistance in the investigation.

Attorney information for Talamantes was not immediately available, but he is expected to next appear in court on Friday, Jan. 2, per court documents.

Back-to-back winter storms hit the East this weekend with arctic blast behind them next week
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Two winter storms will move through the East this weekend, with cold air coming right behind it in an arctic blast forecast for next week.

The first of the two storm systems will be a quick-moving, clipper system that continues to bring scattered snow showers to the Midwest and Great Lakes before bringing two rounds of snow for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday.

The first round of snow showers moved through early Saturday morning from the central Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia and Virginia up into Pennsylvania, as well as New England. The next round moves in later Saturday morning.

By noon, there will be either snow or mixed conditions along the I-95 corridor from Baltimore to Philadelphia to New York City.

By mid-afternoon, Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia will be clear with New York City and Bridgeport, Connecticut, seeing a change to a light wintry mix as things begin drying up.

Most of New England will see snow on Saturday except along the coast. Boston is likely seeing mostly rain from this, but could get in on a wintry mix at times.

Heading into Saturday night, the first storm system moves out and things begin to clear out across the Northeast, with only a few isolated showers remaining.

The next storm system, which will be a coastal storm that forms off the Southeast coast early Sunday morning, will slide up the East Coast for Sunday.

A light wintry mix or snow will be present for parts of Georgia on Sunday morning by 8:00 a.m., with it possibly extending down to the Florida Panhandle. Atlanta could even get in on a few snow showers, while Macon, Georgia, is likely to see more concentrated wintry weather.

Rain elsewhere along the Southeast coast extends up into the Carolinas.

As the coastal storm moves up the East Coast later Sunday morning into the afternoon, the next round of snow looks to develop along the Northeast coast from Washington, D.C., to New York City to Boston. 

It’s not set yet who will see snow with this coastal storm, as it all depends on how close it is to the coast. There is a chance for more snow near the I-95 corridor. However, it’s becoming clearer that there’ll be more snow for areas along the coast rather than areas inland with this second storm system.

Overall, both of these storm systems will bring minor accumulations along the I-95 corridor and parts of New England.

Some higher snowfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches will be possible north and west of the I-95 corridor and parts of interior New England.

Behind these two systems will be a big arctic blast that will sweep across much of the Eastern and Central U.S. to start the new work week.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside Texas facility where detained 5-year-old is held
People protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement as they march toward the South Texas Family Residential Center, January 28, 2026 in Dilley, Texas. (Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images)

(HOUSTON) — Law enforcement deployed tear gas during a clash with protesters outside a Texas detention facility on Wednesday, where a 5-year-old boy and his father are being held.

At least two protesters were detained, according to ABC News’ San Antonio affiliate KSAT.

Both U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene during the protest, according to KSAT.

Video of the encounter showed troopers pushing back protesters as tear gas was deployed.

Ahead of the protest, community organizers said in a press release they were gathering at the facility to hold “a vigil to amplify the voices and protests of children and families held in detention against their will.”

The facility in Dilley, Texas, is located about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The protest took place on the same day that Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, met with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander, at the center.

Castro said he was able to meet with him and his father for 30 minutes in the facility’s courtroom.

The lawmaker told reporters that he was told by the father that the 5-year-old has “been depressed and has not been eating well” since being detained.

“His father said that Liam has been sleeping a lot, that he’s been asking about his family, his mom, and his classmates, and saying that he wants to go back to school.”

Castro added that there are other children at the detention center, including several under the age of five and a two-month-old baby.

The father and son were detained on Jan. 20 as part of the federal government’s ongoing immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

Images from the young boy’s detainment garnered international attention when he was apprehended by immigration officials shortly after arriving home from preschool while his father was in their driveway, school officials said last week.

The Department of Homeland Security said at the time that “ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration.”

“As agents approached the driver, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot — abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.”

DHS’ account differed from what the family’s attorney and school officials said occurred.

“Another adult living in the home was outside and begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused,” officials from Conejo Ramos’ school said.

A federal judge in Texas on Monday temporarily blocked the removal of Alexander and Ramos, saying that the father and son cannot be removed from the district in Texas pending the habeas case challenging their detention.

At the time of their detention, they had a pending asylum case but no order of deportation directing that they be removed from the United States.

