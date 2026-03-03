Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix

Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix

Cast of ‘Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke’ begins production in Atlanta (Courtesy of Netflix)

Step aside Chicago Fire and 9-1-1, there’s a new firefighter drama series on the way. Netflix has announced Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke, his latest project as part of his going partnership with the streamer.

Where There’s Smoke will follow the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters in 16 hourlong episodes, all of which Perry wrote, directed and produced. Helping to bring the story to life are stars Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci, Mike Merrill, Eltony Williams, Brittany S. Hall, Brock O’Hurn and Karen Obilom, who have all worked on previous Tyler Perry projects, as well as real-life fire captain Joe Hunter, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez and Judi Moon.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland of Tyler Perry Studios also lend their hand, serving as producers for Where There’s Smoke, which has officially kicked off production in Atlanta.

In the meantime, part 2 of the second season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is set to make its premiere on March 19.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’
Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige‘s Lifetime movies, here’s some good news. The singer has three more original films in the works as part of her extended deal with the network. Like her previous films, the first is named after one of her songs, this time Be Happy from her 1994 album, My Life.

According to Deadline, Be Happy tells the story of 50-year-old Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage after she and her husband, Ross, become empty nesters. Instead, she is forced to confront the realization that “her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away.” 

When Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla, this leads to more than she expected. It “awakens long-buried dreams and passions” and introduces her to photographer Peter Mosley, who helps her rediscover her sense of worth. As she begins to see herself in a new light, she’s faced with the question: “Is it ever too late to choose yourself and the love you truly deserve?”

Tisha Campbell stars as Val, with Russell Hornsby portraying her husband, Ross. Mekhi Phifer plays Peter, and Zing Ashford appears as Val’s daughter Kayla. Making her directorial debut is actress Gabourey Sidibe, best known for her roles in Precious and Give Me Back My Daughter.

Be Happy will be Mary’s latest Lifetime film, following Real Love, Strength of a Woman and Family Affair. It premieres on Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ashs reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office MojoAvatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy — $11,1 million
2.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿ — $7 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $5.7 million
4.﻿ The Housemaid﻿ — $4.2 million
5.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million
6.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿ — $3.5 million
7.﻿ Return to Silent Hill﻿ — $3.3 million
8. ﻿Hamnet — $2 million
9. ﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $2 million
10. Primate﻿ — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.