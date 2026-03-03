Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date

The first-look photo of the upcoming ‘Little House on the Prairie’ series. (Netflix)

Little House on the Prairie has been renewed for season 2 many months ahead of its first season premiere.

Netflix also announced the release date and official first look at the first season of the series. Season 1 will debut to the streamer on July 9.

This new adaptation transforms the beloved, semi-autobiographical books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine says in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Netflix’s vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is “delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut.”

She continues, “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

Vin Diesel shares title, release date for next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ (Universal/Getty Images)

The next Fast and Furious movie is ready to race into theaters.

Universal has announced a new title and release date for its upcoming entry in the popular film franchise. The new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel, who stars in and produces the franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. He posted a photo of himself as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner from the 2001 original film, The Fast and the Furious.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever,” Diesel captioned the photo. “March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

The previous entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, premiered in theaters in 2023. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Diesel said in February 2024 that this 11th film in the series would mark the end of its main story.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting,” Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band’s new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie’s hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They’re promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech: ‘I love you’
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Timothée Chalamet thanked his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after he won the 2026 Critics Choice award for best actor.

Chalamet accepted the trophy for his performance in the film Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday. He first thanked the actors nominated alongside him, his team, and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, before he spotlighted Jenner in his acceptance speech.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then cut to Jenner, who looked up at Chalamet from her seat and mouthed, “I love you,” back to him.

The couple made headlines at the Marty Supreme premiere on Dec. 8, 2025, when they dressed in matching orange outfits. Chalamet wore an orange leather suit with boots in the same color while Jenner was donned in an orange floor-length dress with matching nails.

Coincidentally, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs spoofed the couple’s orange outfits by wearing identical looks to the Critics Choice Awards.

“We’ve been shooting season five of Hacks and haven’t had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends,” Downs told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

“My really close friend — I’m not going to name any names — but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove,” Stalter joked to the outlet. Downs agreed, adding, “It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier.”

Chalamet was nominated against a slate of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan. Also nominated were Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura.

