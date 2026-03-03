Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date

The first-look photo of the upcoming ‘Little House on the Prairie’ series. (Netflix)

Little House on the Prairie has been renewed for season 2 many months ahead of its first season premiere.

Netflix also announced the release date and official first look at the first season of the series. Season 1 will debut to the streamer on July 9.

This new adaptation transforms the beloved, semi-autobiographical books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine says in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Netflix’s vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is “delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut.”

She continues, “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

