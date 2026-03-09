Miley Cyrus sings with Elmo on new episode of ‘Sesame Street’

Miley Cyrus on volume two of reimagined ‘Sesame Street.’ (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop)

Miley Cyrus knows how to get to Sesame Street.

The singer is the special guest for volume two of the reimagined Sesame Street, which drops Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

She appears in the “Elmo’s Toy Swap” episode as Elmo learns there’s “no wrong way to play.” In a clip posted to Instagram, we see Miley singing a song about imagination with Elmo and friends.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The scene then cuts back to the toy swap, where Miley holds up a sparkly high heel. “Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is airing in three volumes. The first volume debuted last November.

