Miley Cyrus sings with Elmo on new episode of ‘Sesame Street’

Miley Cyrus on volume two of reimagined ‘Sesame Street.’ (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop)

Miley Cyrus knows how to get to Sesame Street.

The singer is the special guest for volume two of the reimagined Sesame Street, which drops Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

She appears in the “Elmo’s Toy Swap” episode as Elmo learns there’s “no wrong way to play.” In a clip posted to Instagram, we see Miley singing a song about imagination with Elmo and friends.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The scene then cuts back to the toy swap, where Miley holds up a sparkly high heel. “Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is airing in three volumes. The first volume debuted last November.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved books arrives. 

Paramount+ 
Little Disasters: Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner star in the limited series about a group of mothers and friends who get torn apart. 

Netflix
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Benoit Blanc solves another murder in the third film in the mystery franchise from director Rian Johnson

Apple TV
F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt‘s latest film races its way to streaming months after its theatrical debut. 

Movie theaters
Dust Bunny: Check out this Hannibal reunion as Mads Mikkelsen stars in Bryan Fuller’s latest film. 

Ella McCay: The newest film from Oscar winner James L. Brooks has an all-star ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks and Ayo Edebiri.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: ‘Wonder Man’ official trailer and more
The official trailer for Wonder Man has arrived. Marvel Television’s latest series is set to premiere Jan. 27 on Disney+. It consists of eight episodes and was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as the aspiring actor Simon Williams in the series, which also stars Ben Kingsley back in his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Trevor Slattery …

The live-action Assasin’s Creed series at Netflix has added Tanzyn Crawford to its cast. Deadline reports that the actress has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming show based on the bestselling video game franchise. Crawford also stars in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

André Øvredal‘s next horror film now has a title and release date. Paramount has announced that the movie is called Passenger and that it will debut in theaters on May 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell and Melissa Leo star in the upcoming film …

Miley Cyrus set to celebrate in ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’
Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel’s ‘Hannah Montana.’ (Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico via Getty Images)

She’s had the best of both worlds for the last 20 years.

Miley Cyrus is set to reunite with her signature blond wig in Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, a televised event that will celebrate the milestone anniversary of the iconic Disney Channel series. It will debut to Disney+ on March 24.

This new special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will interview Cyrus about the creation of the fictional pop star and chat about the show’s lasting impact.

Cyrus will also revisit the memories she has from her time on the show as never-before-seen archival footage is shared. Additionally, former sets from the show, such as the Stewart family’s living room and Hannah’s closest, will be rebuilt for the special.

Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said that Hannah Montana opened the door for fans to dream, sing and embrace every part of themselves.

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago,” Davis said.

Disney+ shared a video to its socials announcing the special on Tuesday. It features a car with a front license plate that reads “HM 20” pulling up in a studio lot. Both Cyrus and Cooper collaborated on the video, which is set to the show’s theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds.”

“Going back to where it all began,” the caption reads. “The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories.”

