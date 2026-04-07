50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu

50 Cent documentary coming to Hulu

50 Cent headshot (G-Unit Film & Television)

While many men wish death upon 50 Cent, he now spends much of his time working on documentary series. The latest project on his slate focuses on his own life and is set to premiere on Hulu.

The untitled series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, with Mandon Lovett at the helm as director. The three-part project will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to global superstardom. It will give insight into his evolution across music, business and film, and how he has “consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” according to a press release.

“Positive vibes. focus on the win,” 50 wrote while announcing the news on Instagram. He serves as executive producer with Lovett, showrunner Patrick Altema, and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The project adds to 50 Cent’s list of documentary work, which include Sean Combs: The Reckoning for Netflix and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast for Starz, both of which he executive produced. Gang Wars is currently in development for A&E.

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Van Damme added in his post, in which he included photos of Norris over the years, “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

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The 2026 Oscars air March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

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