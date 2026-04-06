Netflix shares ‘Lord of the Flies’ official trailer

Netflix shares ‘Lord of the Flies’ official trailer

Tom Page-Turner as Bill, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, Lox Pratt as Jack, Thomas Connor as Roger, Winston Sawyers as Ralph and David McKenna as Piggy in ‘Lord of the Flies.’ (J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

The official trailer for Lord of the Flies has arrived.

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of William Golding’s classic dystopian novel.

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne adapted the novel for television, while Marc Munden serves as the show’s director. According to its logline, the show follows how “innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways.” This series marks the first time this classic story has been adapted for TV. 

Winston Sawyers stars as Ralph, Lox Pratt stars as Jack, David McKenna stars as Piggy and Ike Talbut stars as Simon in a show that includes an ensemble of more than 30 boys “playing the desert island camp’s ‘biguns’ and ‘littluns,'” according to a description from Netflix.

The trailer starts with the initial plane crash that causes the young students to become castaways on a desert island. We then see quick glimpses at their means of survival.

Children chant, “Kill the beast!” and “Cut his throat!” as they run amok and hunt on the island.

“We all have to kill the beast,” one boy says at the end of the trailer.

The show features music from Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve and Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

All four episodes of Lord of the Flies will be available to stream on May 4.

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‘The Revenant’ will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary
‘The Revenant’ will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary
The poster for the upcoming rerelease of ‘The Revenant.’ (20th Century Studios, New Regency)

The Revenant is returning to theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary.

20th Century Fox and New Regency are rereleasing the Oscar-winning film in select IMAX theaters nationwide on Feb. 26 and March 1. It will also be released internationally in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in his best actor Oscar-winning performance, released in 2015 and made over $532 million at the global box office. Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu also won an Oscar for his directing of the film, while Emmanuel Lubezki won an Oscar for his cinematography.

This rerelease comes as DiCaprio is once again nominated in the best actor Oscar category for his performance in 2025’s One Battle After Another.

The Revenant tells the story of a frontiersman in the 1800s who is left for dead in the wilderness and must survive a brutal winter to avenge his son’s death. It is inspired by real events.

Additionally, a new book called The Making of The Revenant, which was created by Insight Editions in partnership with New Regency, is now available to purchase. It is a limited run consisting of 500 copies commemorating the movie’s 10th anniversary. They are all signed by Iñárritu, DiCaprio and Lubezki.

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Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series
Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series
Laura Donnelly attends The 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Nick Robinson arrives at ‘The Abandons’ Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on Dec. 3, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.

Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

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Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71
Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71
Catherine O’Hara attends a red carpet for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actress Catherine O’Hara has died. She was 71.

The Emmy Award winner was best known for her roles in beloved shows and films like Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

O’Hara’s manager confirmed the news of her death Friday. Details surrounding her death are not known.

O’Hara’s long career saw her take on more than 100 roles across TV and film, most recently for her Emmy-nominated roles in The Studio and The Last of Us in 2025.

She also recently starred in Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. Her performance in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

O’Hara first rose to widespread fame in 1988, starring as overdramatic artist and perfectionist Delia in Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Her portrayal as mom Kate McCallister to a young Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone also revealed another side of O’Hara onscreen, as she warmed the hearts of audiences in a performance that provided a portrait of motherhood.

Catherine Anne O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, as the sixth of seven children, and the older sister to Canadian singer Mary Margaret O’Hara. She got her start in acting when she landed a role on the Canadian television sketch comedy show Second City Television in 1974.

According to the official Second City Television website, O’Hara had auditioned for SCTV two years prior and replaced Gilda Radner when the latter left in 1974.

While on SCTV, O’Hara showcased her range, impersonating figures like Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields and Lucille Ball. Her characters on the show included Lola Heatherton and Dusty Towne. She also contributed as a writer on the show and earned her first Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety or music program in 1982.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

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