Program schedule

Monday through Friday

  • 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
  • 3-6 a.m.: American Stories
  • 6-9 a.m.: Morning News
  • 9-10 a.m.: When Radio Was
  • 10-11 a.m.: Gospel Hour
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Best in Bluegrass
  • 12-1 p.m.: Midday News
  • 1-4 p.m.: American Stories
  • 4-6 p.m.: Afternoon News
  • 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
  • 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours

Saturday

  • 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
  • 3-6 a.m.: Eye on Travel
  • 6-7 a.m.: ABC Perspectives
  • 7-8 a.m.: Take Out with Major Garrett
  • 8-9 a.m.: CBS Weekend Roundup
  • 9-9:30 a.m.: VNN Focus
  • 9:30-10 a.m.: Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kim Komando
  • 1-4 p.m.: Eye on Travel
  • 4-5 p.m.: Eye on Veterans
  • 5-6 p.m.: Country Classics
  • 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
  • 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours

Sunday

  • 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
  • 3-4 a.m.: Eye on Veterans
  • 4-5 a.m.: Take Out with Major Garrett
  • 5-6 a.m.: CBS Weekend Roundup
  • 6-7 a.m.: Inside the News
  • 7-7:30 a.m.: Lutheran Hour
  • 7:30-8 a.m.: Trucking for Jesus with Blonnie Gregory
  • 8-8:30 a.m.: Dacus Report
  • 8:30-9 a.m.: Day 1 / Jesus Christ Apostolic F.E.W. Mission with Pastor Billie Nolen (first Sunday of each month).
  • 9-9:30 a.m.: Shiloh Way of the Cross Church
  • 9:30-10 a.m.: Medicare Moment
  • 10-10:30 a.m.: Music and the Spoken Word
  • 10:30-11 a.m.: Trucking for Jesus with Blonnie Gregory
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Church Hour
  • 12-12:30 p.m.: InfoTrak
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Face the Nation
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.: ABC “This Week”
  • 2:30-3 p.m.: Issues Today
  • 3-4 p.m.: Woodsongs
  • 4-5 p.m.: Woodberry Baptist Church
  • 5-6 p.m.: Country Classics
  • 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
  • 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours

