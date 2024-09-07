Program schedule

Monday through Friday
- 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
- 3-6 a.m.: American Stories
- 6-9 a.m.: Morning News
- 9-10 a.m.: When Radio Was
- 10-11 a.m.: Gospel Hour
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Best in Bluegrass
- 12-1 p.m.: Midday News
- 1-4 p.m.: American Stories
- 4-6 p.m.: Afternoon News
- 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
- 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
Saturday
- 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
- 3-6 a.m.: Eye on Travel
- 6-7 a.m.: ABC Perspectives
- 7-8 a.m.: Take Out with Major Garrett
- 8-9 a.m.: CBS Weekend Roundup
- 9-9:30 a.m.: VNN Focus
- 9:30-10 a.m.: Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kim Komando
- 1-4 p.m.: Eye on Travel
- 4-5 p.m.: Eye on Veterans
- 5-6 p.m.: Country Classics
- 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
- 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
Sunday
- 12-3 a.m.: Americana Afterhours
- 3-4 a.m.: Eye on Veterans
- 4-5 a.m.: Take Out with Major Garrett
- 5-6 a.m.: CBS Weekend Roundup
- 6-7 a.m.: Inside the News
- 7-7:30 a.m.: Lutheran Hour
- 7:30-8 a.m.: Trucking for Jesus with Blonnie Gregory
- 8-8:30 a.m.: Dacus Report
- 8:30-9 a.m.: Day 1 / Jesus Christ Apostolic F.E.W. Mission with Pastor Billie Nolen (first Sunday of each month).
- 9-9:30 a.m.: Shiloh Way of the Cross Church
- 9:30-10 a.m.: Medicare Moment
- 10-10:30 a.m.: Music and the Spoken Word
- 10:30-11 a.m.: Trucking for Jesus with Blonnie Gregory
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Church Hour
- 12-12:30 p.m.: InfoTrak
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Face the Nation
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.: ABC “This Week”
- 2:30-3 p.m.: Issues Today
- 3-4 p.m.: Woodsongs
- 4-5 p.m.: Woodberry Baptist Church
- 5-6 p.m.: Country Classics
- 6-9 p.m.: Americana Evenings
- 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Americana Afterhours