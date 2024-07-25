Special announcements and calendar

Special announcements

There are no special announcements at this time. If your business, school, or event has been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled, please notify us by email at info@whee.net or by phone or text at 276-403-0364.

Calendar of events

THURSDAY

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals, 12:05 p.m., pregame begins at 11:35 a.m., WHEE-AM1370.

Piedmont Arts Guild meeting: at the Piedmont Arts Building, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Local multimedia artist, Meritha Alderman, known for her portrait work with dryer lint, will present the program. The public is invited to attend her presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Tri-City Chili Peppers at Martinsville Mustangs, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Dinosaur Extravaganza Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, Starling Avenue.

Pressure Canning For Beginners: 1 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation; you can register at the Ridgeway Branch Library or Senior Services of Henry County; $20 for a three hour class.

Martinsville Mustangs doubleheader at Asheboro Zookeepers, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Movie in the Park: Music and games start at 7:30 p.m. and movie begins at 8:50 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. Admission to see “Migration” is free. Candy, snacks, water, soda and other times will be available for purchase. Sponsored by Henry County Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY

Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market: 7:30 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

Dinosaur Extravaganza Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, Starling Avenue.

Author book signing: 11 a.m., Magnolia & Main Books, 810 Main St., Ridgeway. Martinsville children’s book author Joyce Graham will be signing copies of her books.

Community Hot Dog & BBQ Supper: 4-7 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Club; $8. Menu includes two hot dogs or one BBQ, chips and dessert and drink; to go or eat in.

Boone Bigfoots at Martinsville Mustangs, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market: 7:30 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

Check in with your Gut: 6 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; exploring the microbiome and how it impacts your health by John Rigdon, director of education for Nature’s Outlet. Registration required due to limited space at 276-503-5430; ages 18 and up; no fee.

(Please email all notices of events to info@whee.net, text or call 276-403-0364.)