Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. to star in ‘The Cable Guy’ comedy pilot for Hulu

Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. to star in ‘The Cable Guy’ comedy pilot for Hulu

Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. arrive at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox’s ‘Let’s Be Cops’ at the Cinerama Dome on Aug. 7, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are reuniting for a brand-new comedy series.

The New Girl co-stars are set to lead a currently untitled comedy pilot for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed. The pilot will be inspired by the Jim Carrey movie The Cable Guy. Both Johnson and Wayans will star in and executive produce the project, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans Jr.) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot,” according to the project’s logline. “The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing…until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.”

The pilot episode is written by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob Rosell, as well as Cobra Kai‘s Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas.

ABC Audio understands that the series won’t be a remake of the original film and instead will be inspired by it. Its creators are big fans of the movie and want to honor the film instead of remaking it, akin to what the Fargo TV series did.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore added to cast of Netflix’s ‘One Attempt Remaining’
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Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of director Kay Cannon’s Netflix crypto comedy One Attempt Remaining, according to Deadline.

They are three of seven people recently added to the cast, although details about their characters are under wraps. Previously announced stars include leads Jennifer Garner and John Cena, as well as Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.

According to Netflix, One Attempt Remaining will follow a divorced couple who have three days to remember the password to their cryptocurrency, which is now worth millions. In the process of retracing their steps, they not only try to find the password but also the reason they initially fell in love.

The film, written by Joe Boothe, Alexa Alemanni and Cannon, has begun production in LA.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has been renewed for season 2.

Netflix has renewed the animated Stranger Things TV series for a second season just one week after the first season premiered on April 23. Season 1 landed at #7 on the weekly Netflix English TV list, having brought in 2.8 million views in its opening weekend.

This new series brought audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams voices Lucas, Braxton Quinney voices Dustin, Ben Plessala voices Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“Working on season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters—whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time—has been truly special,” Robles said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect in season 2, Robles said, “The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of season 1 take our young heroes.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway
‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ at The Hudson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair’s reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus,” adding tags for both his and Radcliffe’s respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton’s post: “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Malfoy’s and Potter’s houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe’s Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

“l’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. “He’s one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway.”

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the “cool kid” on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.