LOCAL NEWS

A cold front passes today, bringing rain, cooler temperatures, and an extended dry period follows. We can expect below-normal temperatures by midweek, with subfreezing temperatures becoming more likely overnight and early in the morning. No real appreciable rainfall is expected through at least the weekend. Wind gusts up to 25 mph today with a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers with a high of 69. Starting mostly cloudy, becoming clear tonight with a low of 40, and sunny on Monday with a high of 67.

Henry County authorities are looking for 19-year-old Marissa Raquel Dickerson, who was last seen on March 31, leaving her residence on Coopers Court. Two juveniles are still missing. Nevaeh Lovette McCranie, 14, has been missing since late March, and Zachary Wayne Wade Jr., 14, has been missing since October 7. If you know the whereabouts of any of these three, please contact the police.

Henry County Schools has announced that Kimberly Foley, who also serves as the principal of G.W. Carver Elementary School, has been named the director of elementary education and federal supports. Katie Elliott, who is assistant principal at Stuart Elementary in Patrick County, has been named assistant principal at Bassett High School for next year. Whitney Calloway will be an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary, where she works now as a reading specialist.

Davenport Energy has given the Town of Chatham $75,000 toward the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department. The total cost of the new truck is $649,000, so the gift provides more than enough to meet the $50,000 down payment. Donations are being accepted.

31-year-old Jorge Enrique Garcia Rodriguez has been arrested in Franklin County on sex charges involving a child under 13. Police determined Rodriguez was in the county illegally after following up on a complaint on Thursday involving the sexual abuse of a minor. Rodriguez is in jail without bond.

Bobby Nathaniel Courtney was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 90 years in prison with 75 years suspended. The case was tied to a large-scale drug investigation in Franklin County involving fentanyl. The sentence comes months after a separate case in Franklin County.

CALENDAR

Sunday

Karaoke Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., San Jose Mexican Restaurant. 730 E. Church St., Patrick Henry Mall. (Every Sunday).

Monday

Bingo: 5 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. games start. Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department (Every Monday).

Pub Run: 6 p.m., Meet at the Ground Floor and head out for a walk or run. Afterward, enjoy $1 off drinks back at Ground Floor. Sponsored by the YMCA. (Every Monday).

Tuesday

TOPS meeting: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd., Martinsville. (Every Tuesday).

Chair aerobics: 9 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre with Judi Perrin. This 45-minute exercise builds strength and is fun. $5 fee. (Every Tuesday).

Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meeting: 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday and third Friday of each month, and at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts.

Bingocize: 10 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Play Bingo and prevent falls with simple exercises. This class is free. (Every Tuesday and Thursday).

Bassett Historical Center program: Where the Land Remembers – Firestone and Edgewood, 10:30 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room of the Bassett Historical Center. Historian Andy Doss will talk about two forgotten villages that once stood along the old Norfolk and Western line: Edgewood and Firestone.

Preschool story time: 11:15 a.m. at Collinsville Library. This program is for children ages 2-6. Stories, songs, games, crafts, and learning. (Every Tuesday).

Afterschool story time: 3:15 p.m. at Collinsville Library. This program is for children in K-2nd grade. Enjoy stories, songs, and crafts. (Every Tuesday).

Henry County Board of Supervisors budget work session: 5 p.m., in the 4th Floor Conference Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Wednesday

Job Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Stone Hall Gymnasium, Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville. This event is free and open to the public.

Community Bible Study: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, in the fellowship hall. This is a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study. (Every Wednesday).

Nondenominational Bible Study: 3:30 p.m., Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville. Attendees are encouraged to bring a Bible. (Every Wednesday).

Takeout Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. This meal occurs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from February through October. Call 276-647-8150 by 12 p.m. to reserve meals.

Boot Scootin’ and Groovin: 8-11 p.m., Wild Mag’s. Line dancing and free lessons with DJ Taylor.

Thursday

Men’s fellowship of prayer and singing meeting: 9 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center at the corner of Moss and Market Streets. (Every Thursday).

Crochet group: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Collinsville Library. (Every Thursday).

How to photograph butterflies class: 1-3 p.m., IDEA Center, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville, with instructor and professional photographer Rick Dawson. Pre-registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461. $30.

Singo Night: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing. Join us for a fun night of music bingo with your host, Remy. (Every Thursday).

Friday

Fido’s Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main Street, Uptown Martinsville. All proceeds benefit the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

Music Night: 5 p.m., gates open; 6:30 p.m., music starts; Alumni Hall, Spencer Penn Center. Travis Frye and Blue Mountain will perform. Admission is a $5 cash donation. Enjoy mountain music and dancing. Concessions, including the Spencer Penn hot dogs, will be sold.

Opening reception in honor of new exhibits: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. A gallery talk will be held at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP by April 8 to 276-632-3221, or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Rives on the Road Concert Series: 7-11:30 p.m., Forest Park Country Club, 1021 Mulberry Rd., Martinsville. Featuring Paul McDonald and the Mourning Doves with Kam’Ron Smith. Tickets may be purchased at roosterwalk.com.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jimmy Shirley and the Footlights. $10.

Karaoke night: 8-11 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing. (Every Friday)

Karaoke night: 9-11:30 p.m., Wild Magnolia. Singers of all skill levels — good, bad, or somewhere in between — are invited to take the stage, or cheer on friends and fellow performers. (Every Friday).

Saturday

A Walk in the Park: 9-10 a.m., Jack Dalton Park. Hosted by All Vets. (Second Saturday of each month).

Chair Yoga in the Galleries: 10-11 a.m., Piedmont Arts. Enjoy a chair yoga session with instructor Ally Snead. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Visit PiedmontArts.org for more information.

Fiddlers Songfest: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in. Held on the second Saturday of each month.

Confederate Memorial Day service: 11 a.m., Patrick County Courthouse, Stuart. The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) will hold a ceremony to honor those soldiers from Patrick County who served from 1861 to 1865 in the War Between the States. This year’s speaker will be local author and historian Tom Perry.

Quarters In! Paddles up! Doors open at 5 p.m., auction begins at 6 p.m. Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $5 entry fee includes two bidding paddles and one door prize ticket. Food available to purchase.

Matt Crowder live: 8-11 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing.