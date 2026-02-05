Steve Carrell comedy ‘Rooster’ gets release date, official trailer

Steve Carrell comedy ‘Rooster’ gets release date, official trailer

Steve Carell in season 1 of ‘Rooster.’ (HBO Max)

Steve Carrell makes his return to TV comedy in the Rooster official trailer.

HBO Max has released the trailer and release date for the new original comedy series. It will debut to the streaming service on March 8. The 10-episode season will premiere a new episode each Sunday through May 10.

Carell stars as Greg Russo, a famous author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive).

The trailer starts with Katie, who is a college professor, saying that her husband, also a professor, has left her for a graduate student.

Greg visits the college’s campus to make sure Katie’s job is safe. This visit comes after a few incidents, such as a house fire and Katie punching her husband on-campus.

“You’re a bestselling author parents have actually heard of. We really could use your help,” the college’s president tells Greg on his visit.

Seemingly to save his daughter’s job, Greg takes on a teaching role at the school. This comes to the delight of the students, who refer to him as the hero of his book series — Rooster.

“Any time Katie has a problem, I swoop in. But I can’t fix this. I’m not Rooster,” Greg says.

“This is college,” a random college student tells him. “You can be the Rooster if you want.”

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai also star in the comedy, which is co-showrun by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
Host Nikki Glaser at the 83rd annual Golden Globes red carpet rollout and media walk through. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Awards season is in full swing.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama One Battle After Another is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for best comedy film, as well as best director for Anderson and actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and still available to watch in select movie theaters.

Sentimental Value, which tells the story of a theater actress who has a complicated relationship with her father, is the ceremony’s second-most nominated film. It’s up for eight different awards, including best drama film, best supporting actress for Elle Fanning and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård. The Joachim Trier-directed film is playing in select movie theaters and is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, HBO’s The White Lotus is the most-nominated series of the year. It’s up for best drama series, while its season 3 actors Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood are all up for awards. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Adolescence is expected to run away with some wins in the limited series categories. Its co-creator, Stephen Graham, is up for limited series best actor, while Emmy winner Owen Cooper is nominated for best supporting actor on TV. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 11, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing movie star
Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing movie star
Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Zoe Saldaña has dethroned Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing movie star.

This switch up in the box office leaderboard is thanks to Saldaña’s starring role as Neytiri in the Avatar films.

The latest film in James Cameron‘s sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, crossed $1.23 billion at the worldwide box office on Monday, according to The Numbers, a film industry data site that tracks box office revenue. This took Saldaña to the top of the list of highest-grossing movie stars, with a total of $16,859,193,100.

Johansson is currently at #2 on the list, with a grand total of $16,435,483,784, respectively.

In addition to playing the female lead in all three of Cameron’s Avatar films, Saldaña starred as Gamora in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the juggernauts Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She played the character in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well.

Additionally, she has starred in a couple other major franchises — including three Star Trek movies and the 2003 smash-hit Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Johansson, who starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU, finds many of her highest-grossing titles tied to playing that superhero. Like Saldaña, Johansson also starred in Infinity War and Endgame, as well as the three other Avengers films, two Captain America movies and Iron Man 2.

After her starring role in 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth, she went from third place to first on the highest-grossing movie star list. At the time, she had surpassed Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. for the title. Saldaña now surpasses all three of those actors.

The rest of the top 10 includes Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.