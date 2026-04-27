In brief: ‘Wuthering Heights’ gets HBO Max release date and more

In brief: ‘Wuthering Heights’ gets HBO Max release date and more

Wuthering Heights is headed to HBO Max. The Emerald Fennell film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel will make its streaming debut May 1 on HBO Max before debuting to HBO linear on May 2. Margot Robbie stars as Cathy while Jacob Elordi is Heathcliff in the film, which also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver …

Ellen DeGeneres is swimming back to her iconic character of Dory. Deadline reports that the comedian will return to voice the cartoon blue tang fish in a new short film set in Pixar’s Finding Nemo universe. While plot details for the short film haven’t been released, the outlet reports that production has started on the project …

Gen V has been canceled at Prime Video. Variety reports that The Boys spinoff series will not return for a third season on Amazon’s streaming service. Although Gen V is ending, its executive producers told the outlet that characters from the show will find their stories continued in The Boys season 5, as well as other upcoming projects set in the same universe …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Hudson Williams, Dylan O’Brien to star in ‘Apparatus’ and more
In brief: Hudson Williams, Dylan O’Brien to star in ‘Apparatus’ and more

Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien have found their next project. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Apparatus, which is described to be a darkly comedic thriller. The movie will be the feature directorial debut of actress Sofia Banzhaf. She wrote the film with Grayson Moore. It follows a rideshare driver who falls under the influence of an entrepreneur who offers him a future in his handheld massager business …

Tom Hanks is set to reunite with his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director. Variety reports that Hank will star in a baseball-centric dramatic comedy film that is an adaptation of the short story The Comebacker. Marielle Heller will direct and produce the movie, while Hanks will also produce. The outlet reports that Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo are also being eyed to star in the project …

Sean Hayes is gearing up to join The Morning Show. Deadline reports that the actor is set to join the upcoming fifth season of the Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Hayes will play Wyatt, the older brother and manager of the character Brody Hartman, played by Boyd Holbrook …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’
Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’
Key art for final season of ‘The Upshaws’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Season 5 (also billed as Part 7) of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix Wednesday, giving fans one final set of stories from the titular family. Dewayne Perkins, who plays their neighbor Hector, a recurring character on the series, spoke to ABC Audio about the show coming to an end.

“It’s sad because I really enjoyed it, but it’s been a beautiful journey. A lot of shows don’t last for that long, especially now in the way that the industry is functioning. So to get five seasons I think is a great feat. And I grew up watching multi-cams, I feel like multi-cams are a big reason why I am doing what I’m doing.

Dewayne also expressed pride in being part of a show that made space for gay stories. 

“To be a part of that feels historic,” he says. “To be able to present gay stories in a Black sitcom … is really cool and something that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

He added that he’s thankful to have worked alongside some industry veterans. “Being able to work with legends like Wanda [Sykes], Mike [Epps], like Kim [Fields], it’s just, it was pretty fantastic,” he says. “So I’m just grateful to have been a part it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo
‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

Prime Video has released its first look at its upcoming God of War series.

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production on the new series has begun. The first photo from the show’s set has also been released. It features stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character as Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer. 

Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.