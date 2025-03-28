Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC
The Conners: After more than three decades on TV, the final chapter in the Conners’ story debuts with the show’s season 7 premiere.

Apple TV+
The Studio: Hollywood plays itself in the new Seth Rogen series.

Prime Video
Holland: Nicole Kidman stars in the new film about a homemaker whose picture-perfect life is flipped upside down.

Netflix
The Life List: A young woman conquers her grief as she works through her life’s goals in the new film.

Movie theaters
Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a unicorn in the A24 film.

The Woman in the Yard: A mysterious woman haunts a grief-stricken family in the horror movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ reality competition series set for Netflix
Come with Netflix and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination.

The streamer has announced it is producing a reality competition series based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Called The Golden Ticket, the show will find contestants immersed in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to take place in what’s described as a high-stakes social experiment.

Participants will adapt and strategize through games, tests and temptations that are designed to prove their resilience and ability to thrive in the candy-colored, retro-futuristic wonderland. There is one catch, however. Only players who find a golden ticket will be allowed to enter the chocolate factory.

While the filming location and premiere date have yet to be announced, applications to appear on the show are now open to legal residents of United States who are at least 18 years or older.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Chocolate Factory to life like never before,” Jeff Gaspin, vice president of unscripted at Netflix, said. “This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won’t just have to imagine the experience — they’ll get to step inside the factory and live it.”

This marks the third Dahl project at Netflix after the films Matilda the Musical and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The streamer teamed up with the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.

In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and more

Another wizard may have just joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Deadline reports that Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the show. This means he would join actors John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play or are in negotiations to be Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape in the new series …

CBS has renewed its series Watson for season 2. The renewal comes two months after the show launched its first season. The show follows the character John Watson six months after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his nemesis, Moriarty. The Paramount-owned network said the premiere episode was its most-watched scripted show of the 2024-25 season, according to Nielsen …

Renée Zellweger has joined the season 5 cast of Only Murders in the Building. Deadline first reported the casting news about the Hulu show on Wednesday. While details about Zellweger’s character and the season 5 storyline are being kept under wraps, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all returning for the new batch of episodes …

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer shows off ‘USS Callister’ sequel
Netflix

Black Mirror is coming back for more.

Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the sci-fi anthology series. The show returns to the streamer on April 10.

Notably, season 7 finds Black Mirror revisiting characters from a past season for the first time. The seventh season will mark the return of characters from the popular season 4 episode “USS Callister.” This means Cristin Milioti and other key actors from that episode will return to continue their virtual voyage.

Milioti returns to her character Nanette Cole, a computer programmer who was sucked into a video game. Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Jimmi Simpson will all also reprise their roles.

As for new actors joining the show, Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè are being added to the Black Mirror family.

Previously announced season 7 cast members include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker. He executive produces the show alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.

