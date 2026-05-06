‘The Bear’ to end after upcoming season 5

‘The Bear’ to end after upcoming season 5

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in ‘The Bear.’ (FX)

FX has announced that The Bear will end after its upcoming season 5.

In a press release Wednesday, FX said the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere its fifth and final season on June 25.

The final season of The Bear will pick up “the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie ‘Sugar’ (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them,” according to a synopsis in the press release.

“With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star,” the press release adds. “Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

The Bear immediately hooked audiences when it premiered on Hulu in 2022, giving viewers a glimpse inside the intensity of a professional kitchen with complicated characters and plenty of drama.

White stars in the series as James Beard Award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who went from working at The French Laundry and Noma to taking over his family’s rundown Chicago sandwich shop.

The series also stars Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Will Poulter, Corey Hendrix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carmen Christopher, José Cervantes, Richard Esteras and Chris Witaske in recurring roles.

The final season announcement comes a day after a surprise prequel episode titled Gary dropped on FX and Hulu featuring Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach. It follows their respective characters, Mikey and Richie, as they take a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

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Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

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“Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary,” Irwin told GMA. “We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals.”

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I would always relate dance moves back to an animal,” said Irwin. “I’d always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it’s like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden.”

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal is back in new ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer
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“Let’s save the rest for after dinner,” Din tells Grogu, who ignores him and takes another bite of his sweet treat.

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