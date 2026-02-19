Tiffany Haddish to star in upcoming horror-thriller, ‘The Lesson’

Tiffany Haddish attends the 7th annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish has landed a starring role in a new horror-thriller titled The Lesson.

From American Heist and The Bachelor executive producer JoJo Ryder, the film’s about a devoted teacher whose death sparks a series of events that haunt his former students and eventually force them to confront their past.

“What drew me to The Lesson was how layered it is. It’s not just horror — it’s about choices, consequences, and the things we think we can walk away from. Audiences are in for something unexpected,” Haddish said in a statement, according to Deadline.

She’s set to act alongside Rosario Dawson, who said she’s “looking forward to be working with Tiffany and JoJo.”

Ryder also issued a statement to Deadline, expressing excitement over Haddish and Dawson’s involvement in her movie.

“I’m thrilled to have Tiffany and Rosario join The Lesson,” said Ryder, who wrote the script and is set to direct the film. “They bring intensity, range, and a fearless presence that elevates every scene. This story demands emotional depth as much as suspense, and they deliver both.”

The plan is for The Lesson to begin filming in LA in 2026. Additional casting is currently underway.

‘Bel-Air’ actresses share what they want fans to take away from the Banks women
Akira Akbar and Coco Jones in season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

The time will soon come for Cassandra Freeman, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar to say goodbye to Bel-Air. With their characters Aunt Viv, Hilary and Ashley representing different phases of a woman’s life, they hope each of their storylines can be helpful to women in some way.

Cassandra says she hopes women continue to “feel more beautiful” while realizing that “the more you express what’s going on the inside … the healthier you are physically and mentally.”

Akira wants teenage girls to learn from Ashley “to understand that it’s OK to go through things … and not fully understand who you are because you’re still growing and learning, and eventually you’ll figure things out.”

As for Coco, she hopes the takeaway from Hilary’s storyline is “that social media is edited, and it’s not the realest truth.” She also wants viewers to learn “to not compare your life to what you think somebody else has, because no amount of money, no man, no opportunity is going to stop you from the plights that must occur, and finding yourself is what everyone is trying to do.” 

The ladies also shared what they’ll miss about Bel-Air, with Akira mentioning the cast and the “energy they bring to set every day.” “We’re all like one big family,” she says. “So when we’re on set … it doesn’t feel like we’re working. It feels like we are just at home.” 

Coco talked about the stability of the show, something she doesn’t experience in the music industry, calling Bel-Air “the most normal” job she’s ever had. 

And Cassandra said she’ll miss chatting with Bel-Air showrunner Carla Bank Waddles ahead of each season.

“I think the reason why the show was so impactful to people is that the writers were interested in what was going on in our own chat threads,” she said. 

The last episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth and final season premiere Monday.

 

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win the Mirrorball Trophy
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin win Season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Dancing with the Stars has crowned its new Mirrorball champions.

After a high-stakes season 34 finale, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson won the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after performing their final dance numbers.

Finalists also included Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy; Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa; and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten.

When asked by co-host Julianne Hough what winning DWTS meant to him, Irwin said, “My sister said it best: Thank you for changing my life.”

Robert’s sister Bindi Irwin won the trophy in 2015. On Instagram, she wrote, “Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You EARNED this.”

Carson added, “I’m so grateful for Robert, and I feel like I won already with him as my friend.”

The final dances included one chosen by one of the judges, an “Instant Dance Challenge” for the ultimate test of improvisation and a freestyle round.

The winners of this season were determined by a combination of live viewer votes from the night, plus the scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. More than 72 million votes were cast, the show announced.

The finale kicked off with an electrifying dance number to “Never Can Say Goodbye” by The Communards.

It also saw the return of cast members over the season, including Lauren Jauregui, Andy Richter, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Hilaria Baldwin, Scott Hoying, Whitney Leavitt and Baron Davis.

Hulu shares first look at David Tennant in ‘Rivals’ season 2
David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season 2 of ‘Rivals.’ (Hulu)

We have our first look at Rivals season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from the sophomore season of its original U.K. comedy-drama series. The new season will arrive in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The photos show off David Tennant back in his role as Lord Tony Baddingham, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast. They include Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Season 2 of Rivals is once again set in the Cotswolds countryside amidst the world of 1980s British television. In addition to the returning cast of characters, a press release promises some exciting new faces joining the ensemble this time around.

This new season will pick up after the dramatic cliff-hanger of season 1 that left Tony’s fate hanging in the balance.

“Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled,” according to an official description of season 2. “Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

