‘Hoppers’ stays on top of box office for second week

‘Hoppers’ stays on top of box office for second week

A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers isn’t hopping away from the #1 box office spot just yet.

The Pixar animated film stayed on top for a second week, bringing in $28.5 million. Two of the week’s other new releases, the Colleen Hoover romance adaptation Reminders of Him and the horror film Undertone, came in at #2 and #3, respectively.

Rounding out the top five were Scream 7 and GOAT. Two rereleases made it into the top 10: Kiki’s Delivery Service at #7 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze at #9.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Hoppers – $28.5 million
2. Reminders of Him – $18.25 million
3. Undertone – $9.34 million
4. Scream 7 – $8.35 million
5. GOAT – $4.7 million
6. The Bride! – $2.1 million
7. Kiki’s Delivery Service – $1.668 million
8. Wuthering Heights – $1.665 million
9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze – $1.48 million
10. Crime 101 – $1.14 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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