‘The Odyssey’: Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway star in new trailer

‘The Odyssey’: Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway star in new trailer

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in ‘The Odyssey.’ (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Make the journey to watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Homer’s epic poem.

The trailer, which runs 2 1/2 minutes, finds Matt Damon starring as Odysseus. Its starts with him in conversation with Calypso, as played by Charlize Theron.

“Tell me what you remember,” Calypso says to Odysseus.

“A wife. A son,” he answers. “We won the war. Help me go home.”

The trailer also shows off more from its star-studded ensemble cast, including Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.

“This is a household waiting for a master. I want you to choose me,” Pattinson’s Antinous says to Hathaway’s Penelope.

“Ithaca’s king is coming back,” she says in return.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya also star in the film, which Universal describes as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
Stephen Graham wins best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

Adolescence star and co-creator Stephen Graham won a trophy at this year’s Golden Globes — but he also lost that same trophy not too long after the ceremony.

In a recent interview with the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast, Graham told the story of how he lost his Golden Globe in the chaos that followed his Jan. 11 win for best actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. 

“I had to go straight from LA the day after to Madrid because I had to be on set the next day. It was weird, I had like three minutes to catch the plane,” Graham said. “It’s a next-level kind of thing. As I come off, a woman stood there with my name and she took me down the stairs, threw me in a car and drove me across the airport on the runway.”

The actor remembered being concerned that his suitcase — which had his Golden Globe inside of it — wasn’t going to make the plane.

“I went, ‘Excuse me, love? There’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it,’” Graham said. “And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, you don’t understand,’ and she went, ‘I promise you, I promise you.’ Anyway, it didn’t land.”

Graham said his suitcase that contained Golden Globe was left in Atlanta. He put his trophy inside the suitcase because he found it too heavy.

“I wasn’t carrying that on me,” Graham said.

Luckily, the trophy wasn’t lost for long. Graham said he has since been reunited with his Golden Globe.

”But thankfully, thankfully, it turns up the day after. Two days after,” Graham said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.’ (NBCUniversal)

You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.

A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.

Erika AlexanderBobby MoynihanPrecious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band’s new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie’s hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They’re promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.