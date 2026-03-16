Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director for ‘One Battle After Another’
In the battle for best director, Paul Thomas Anderson came away with the win for his film One Battle After Another.
“You make a guy work hard for one of these, I really appreciate it,” Anderson said in accepting the award, thanking the academy for “finding my work worthy of this highest honor.”
He also recognized his fellow nominees in the category, Chloé Zhao for Hamnet, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value.
“I couldn’t ask for a better class. It’s an honor to be counted amongst you guys,” he said. “There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it, but there is no question at the pleasure for having it for myself.”
Finally, Anderson noted, “This is a wonder gift, and I’m so happy to call the movies home. This is really terrific.”
The win comes after 14 career Academy Award nominations for Anderson. It was his second win of the night, after winning best adapted screenplay.
A new trailer for a Michael Jackson biopic shows the late legend’s transformation from child star to King of Pop.
The trailer begins with scenes of Michael — played by Jaafar Jackson, MJ’s real-life nephew — psyching himself up in the studio, telling himself, “You’re the greatest of all time,” intercut with footage of him headlining a massive stadium concert.
It then flashes back to Colman Domingo as Michael’s father, Joe Jackson, giving his sons — the future Jackson Five — an ultimatum: “Y’all wanna work in a steel mill like me for the rest of your days? Y’all willin’ to fight for it?”
We see Michael as a child dancing and singing with his brothers before emerging as a solo star with Off The Wall. Conflict arises when his domineering father plans an international Jacksons tour, saying he wants to “capitalize on Michael’s success.”
“I love my family, but I just want to do my own thing,” Michael says. “I just have all these ideas in my head. I just gotta get them out.”
The rest of the trailer shows Michael’s rise to global stardom through a montage of iconic moments, including the “Beat It” and “Thriller” music videos and his moonwalk during the Motown 25 TV special. We also see him with Bubbles the chimp and alongside his mother, Katherine Jackson, who tells him, “I knew you were different the moment you were born.”
“I believe that music can change the world — spread love, joy, and peace,” Michael says in a closing voiceover. “That is what I want the world to feel. Magic.”
Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and also starring Nia Long and Miles Teller, arrives in theaters April 24.
The Hollywood community is mourning veteran actress Catherine O’Hara, who died at the age of 71.
O’Hara’s manager confirmed news of her death Friday. No cause of death was given.
Macaulay Culkin, who starred in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2 as Kevin McCallister, the son of O’Hara’s character, Kate McCallister, remembered his “mama” in an Instagram tribute.
“Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”
In Culkin’s post, he included side-by-side photos of him and O’Hara on the Home Alone set and more recently, in December 2023, when O’Hara supported Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.
Pedro Pascal paid tribute to O’Hara in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two on the set of season 2 of The Last of Us.
“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always,” Pascal wrote in the accompanying caption. “The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.”
Justin Theroux, who co-starred in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with O’Hara — who reprised her role as Delia Deetz from the original 1988 Beetlejuice film — posted an Instagram photo of a director’s chair with O’Hara’s name on it on set.
“Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed,” Theroux captioned the photo.
Paul Walter Hauser remembered O’Hara as an iconic and memorable performer in an Instagram tribute.
“She was my Meryl Streep. I could watch her in anything,” Hauser wrote. “Didn’t matter how good or bad the film or show was. I wanted to see what she would do. SCTV, After Hours, Beetlejuice, Home Alone 1 & 2, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, Schitt’s Creek, The Studio. Not sure I can process or fathom that she’s gone but I am so grateful for the work she did and how she kept such a flawless reputation in a very sketchy and checkered business.”
“A freaking angel just went home to Heaven,” he added. “And she’s not home alone.”
Paul Wesley has joined the cast of The Buccaneers.
Apple TV has announced that Wesley will be part of the season 3 cast of the romantic drama series based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel.
Wesley joins the cast in the role of Frank, who is described as a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives in Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and Mrs. St. George’s (Christina Hendricks) world, turning it upside down.
The streaming service posted a video of Wesley in costume as Frank to its YouTube on Friday.
“Formally inviting him in. Welcome Paul Wesley to #TheBuccaneers Season 3,” the video’s caption reads.
The Buccaneers was renewed for season 3 in October 2025. At the time, the series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.
“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” she said in a press release.
As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.
“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”
Along with Frøseth and Hendricks, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Josh Dylan, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.
The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV.