Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor

Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor

Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo
Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo
Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Housemaid’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism after she shared footage of herself throwing bras on the famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in a publicity stunt the owner of the iconic sign claims was done without required permission.

The Housemaid actress shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring footage of the moment she laced the iconic sign in bras in the middle of the night. TMZ obtained the video and shared a snippet of the moment earlier that day.

In the Instagram video — which included a tag for Sweeney’s new lingerie line SYRN by Sydney Sweeney — the actress, along with a camera crew, hikes up to the Hollywood sign and scales the side of Mount Lee to reach the iconic letters. She and her crew then unzip duffel bags filled with bras and begin draping them over the letters.

At one point in the video, Sweeney says, “I’m gonna get caught at this rate.”

At the end of the video, Sweeney is seen posing in front of the bra-laced Hollywood sign.

Backlash to the PR stunt was swift, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns trademark rights for usage of the sign or its likeness for commercial purposes, speaking out against the Euphoria actress’ actions.

The organization told ABC News in a statement Tuesday that Sweeney and her team did not obtain permission for the stunt, saying it was “not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said in the statement.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production,” Nissen added.

FilmLA has not responded to Good Morning America about whether Sweeney obtained a permit or not ahead of the publicity stunt.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that as of Tuesday morning, no police report had been filed against Sweeney.

Good Morning America has reached out to Sweeney’s reps for comment.

On Tuesday, Sweeney shared additional details about her lingerie line on social media, saying it will be available on Jan. 28.

Details about Sweeney’s new lingerie line were revealed by Puck News in July 2025. The line is being backed by Coatue, a venture capital company that includes investors such as Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA
Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Nick Reiner will be charged with the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, Los Angeles officials announced on Tuesday.

The charges of two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance of multiple murders, will be filed on Tuesday afternoon, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Asked if a murder weapon was recovered, Hochman confirmed a knife was used, but he added, “As to where and how the weapon was located, or will be located, that will actually be evidence we’ll present in court.”

Nick Reiner, 32, had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard, but was not at home when his parents’ bodies were discovered, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was found near the University of Southern California on Sunday night thanks to “good, solid police work” and was taken into custody, police said. He is in jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts — told reporters on Tuesday that the 32-year-old had not yet completed the standard medical clearance to appear in court.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, he worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party; Nick Reiner was seen acting strangely at the party, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally …, married in 1989 and share three children, Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sarah J. Maas reveals two new ‘ACOTAR’ books are on the way
Sarah J. Maas reveals two new ‘ACOTAR’ books are on the way
Sarah J. Maas attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Babe, wake up. Sarah J. Maas just revealed that two new ACOTAR books are on the way.

In a highly anticipated interview for romantasy book lovers, the bestselling author of the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series revealed that the story will continue with books six and seven.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Maas told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in a new episode released Wednesday.

The author said that ACOTAR book six will arrive on Oct. 27, while ACOTAR book seven will arrive on Jan. 12, 2027.

Maas didn’t share many details about what to expect, but she did speak about the writing process, saying, “The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big. Really, really big. And as I started writing this in like this Montana energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me.”

“By the time I got to the end of the part one, it was, like, 400 pages long,” she added. “But what I was writing felt right. That was the story that needed to be told.”

She added, “I’ve never told a story this way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages or just like placement on a shelf?”

Maas said releasing the next parts of the series in this unique way is “exciting to me,” and “gives me space that the story demanded and the characters demanded.”

The first ACOTAR book was released in 2015. It follows 19-year-old Feyre, who is taken to a magical land by a beast-like creature, who she comes to learn is Tamlin, described as a lethal, immortal faerie, according to a synopsis for the book.

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