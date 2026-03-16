Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley wins best actress

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley wins best actress

Jessie Buckley accepts the actress in a leading role award for ‘Hamnet’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley won the Oscar for best actress at the 2026 Academy Awards Sunday. She took home the award for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in the film Hamnet, becoming the first Irish performer to win in the category.

“Thank you so much — this is really something,” Buckley started off her acceptance speech, before admiring her fellow nominees. “Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I am inspired by your heart and your art, and I want to work with every single one of you.”

She also thanked the producers of Hamnet, noting, “None of this is possible without you,” and shouted out her family members in attendance.

“Mom, Dad, thank you for teaching us to dream and to never be defined by expectations,” she said. Buckley also expressed her love for her husband, Freddie Sorensen, and their daughter.

“It’s Mother’s Day in the U.K. today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart,” she ended the speech. “We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognizing me in this role. This is the greatest honor.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Sarah J. Maas reveals two new ‘ACOTAR’ books are on the way
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Sarah J. Maas attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Babe, wake up. Sarah J. Maas just revealed that two new ACOTAR books are on the way.

In a highly anticipated interview for romantasy book lovers, the bestselling author of the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series revealed that the story will continue with books six and seven.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Maas told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in a new episode released Wednesday.

The author said that ACOTAR book six will arrive on Oct. 27, while ACOTAR book seven will arrive on Jan. 12, 2027.

Maas didn’t share many details about what to expect, but she did speak about the writing process, saying, “The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big. Really, really big. And as I started writing this in like this Montana energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me.”

“By the time I got to the end of the part one, it was, like, 400 pages long,” she added. “But what I was writing felt right. That was the story that needed to be told.”

She added, “I’ve never told a story this way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages or just like placement on a shelf?”

Maas said releasing the next parts of the series in this unique way is “exciting to me,” and “gives me space that the story demanded and the characters demanded.”

The first ACOTAR book was released in 2015. It follows 19-year-old Feyre, who is taken to a magical land by a beast-like creature, who she comes to learn is Tamlin, described as a lethal, immortal faerie, according to a synopsis for the book.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman‘s talk show. He’s officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael’s episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. “I never played a video game in my life,” David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, “I knew I would catch you on something.”

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman

Season 6 of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’
Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’
‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

“It’s just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?” Robin explains of her year-end special. “What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?” 

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She’s also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays,” Robin shares. “You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year.” She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.