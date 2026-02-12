‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ stars on telling the true story of the tragic romance

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The celebrity romance that took the country by storm in the ’90s plays out in the new limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

This first season, which arrives to FX and Hulu on Thursday, marks the debut of Ryan Murphy’s brand-new Love Story anthology series. It stars relative newcomers Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as the titular couple.

On the red carpet at the show’s New York premiere, Pidgeon spoke about what it was like to bring this story to life.

“We understood the sensitivities … of trying to portray real people. But I think we always tried to lead with integrity and the truth of what might have happened behind closed doors,” Pidgeon said.

What was happening behind closed doors “was sort of the focus of this show,” Pidgeon continued. “We know the reality that they were dealing with and what might have been those discussions that the public wasn’t always privy to.”

Erich Bergen stars as Anthony Radziwill, the nephew of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and cousin of John F. Kennedy Jr.

He says that John F. Kennedy Jr. and Bessette were the perfect couple to start this new Love Story anthology series off with.

“I think when you look at a photo of John and Carolyn, especially in those years before they got married and on their wedding day, and even after their wedding day, these photos are filled with this tangible energy of excitement, and it was all still right in front of them,” Bergen said. “It was falling in love in New York City, which is the greatest city to fall in love in, and it’s very different than falling in love in other places. The energy here, the excitement. You fall in love with each other and fall in love with the city at the same time.” 

Steve Carrell comedy ‘Rooster’ gets release date, official trailer
Steve Carell in season 1 of ‘Rooster.’ (HBO Max)

Steve Carrell makes his return to TV comedy in the Rooster official trailer.

HBO Max has released the trailer and release date for the new original comedy series. It will debut to the streaming service on March 8. The 10-episode season will premiere a new episode each Sunday through May 10.

Carell stars as Greg Russo, a famous author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive).

The trailer starts with Katie, who is a college professor, saying that her husband, also a professor, has left her for a graduate student.

Greg visits the college’s campus to make sure Katie’s job is safe. This visit comes after a few incidents, such as a house fire and Katie punching her husband on-campus.

“You’re a bestselling author parents have actually heard of. We really could use your help,” the college’s president tells Greg on his visit.

Seemingly to save his daughter’s job, Greg takes on a teaching role at the school. This comes to the delight of the students, who refer to him as the hero of his book series — Rooster.

“Any time Katie has a problem, I swoop in. But I can’t fix this. I’m not Rooster,” Greg says.

“This is college,” a random college student tells him. “You can be the Rooster if you want.”

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai also star in the comedy, which is co-showrun by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football
Dylan O’Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in ‘Send Help.’ (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Send Help was helped to a second week atop the box office by Mother Nature — and the NFL. 

The thriller by Sam Raimi took $10 million in its second week, according to Box Office Mojo, with a 47% drop in revenue from its debut. As Variety notes, Super Bowl weekend is usually slow at the box office, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and the Midwest also kept people away from the theater. 

Debuting in second place was the romantic comedy Solo Mio with $7.2 million, while last week’s #2, Iron Lung, dropped to #3, taking in $6 million. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert documentary from the superstar K-pop group, debuted at #4 with a gross of $5.56 million.

Another new debut, a remake of Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, landed at #5 with $4.5 million. The only other debut in the top 10 was horror film The Strangers: Chapter 3 at #8.

Of note, Variety also reports that Marty Supreme has become A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release, taking in $147 million globally. It out-earned the studio’s previous record-holder Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned $142 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help — $10 million
2. Solo Mio — $7.2 million
3. Iron Lung –– $6 million
4. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience — $5.56 million
5. Dracula –– $4.5 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $4 million
7. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.5 million
8. The Strangers: Chapter 3 –– $3.4 million
9. Shelter — $2.4 million
10. Melania — $2.37 million

In brief: ‘Spider-Noir’ first look and more
Chicken Shop Date host and creator Amelia Dimoldenberg is set to star in a romantic comedy she is developing. The film will be about a journalist whose life unravels when a celebrity interview turns into a real-life romance. Dimoldenberg shared the news of the upcoming film to her Instagram, writing, “a dream come true : ) so excited to be developing my very own movie.” …

We now know who will step into the role that Odessa A’zion departed in the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts. Deadline reports that Ariela Barer has joined the film and will play the role of Zoe Gutierrez. Sean Durkin wrote and will direct Deep Cuts, which is a love story set in the 2000s that will also star Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey …

The first images from Prime Video’s upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir have arrived. They show off star Nicolas Cage in his first-ever leading TV role. The new show will premiere in spring 2026. It’s a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez also star in the series, which will be available to stream in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option …

