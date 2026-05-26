Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Broadway debut in ‘Other Desert Cities’ revival

Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Broadway debut in ‘Other Desert Cities’ revival

A photo of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (Christopher Anderson)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to make her Broadway debut.

The actress will take to the stage in the first Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities.

Louis-Dreyfus will be joined by a cast that includes Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Lily Rabe and Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who also makes his Broadway debut in the production.

Other Desert Cities is scheduled for a 16-week limited engagement at New York’s Hudson Theatre. Performances begin on Sept. 29 with an opening night set for Oct. 18. The show will run until Jan. 17, 2027.

Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey is set to direct the revival of the play, which was written by Jon Robin Baitz. The show follows a family who have a huge secret.

“On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it,” according to an official description.

Baitz said he had more or less “talked myself out of imagining Other Desert Cities back in New York.”

“But John Hickey is family to me, and I trust him completely. We go back longer than I ever imagined: he hears a play – its ideas, its feeling, its music – with an intelligence and knowingness that anchors a room,” Baitz said. “And with this company of actors, a playwright dreams about, I thought that if there were still something alive in it, they would find it.” 

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Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser
Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness’ teaser
Larry David and President Barack Obama for ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness.’ (Art Streiber/HBO)

We have our first look at the new sketch comedy series from Larry David and the Obamas.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness. The show is produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion,” according to the show’s official longline, “But then Larry David called.”

The trailer begins with Barack Obama making a direct-to-camera address.

“I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” Barack Obama says. “I’m just a producer on this show, so I don’t have to deal with him day to day. But still, it’s a lot.”

At the time the project was announced in July 2025, David released a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished,” David said. “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness premieres June 26 to HBO and HBO Max.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards celebrating the best in film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 4 of the reality series makes its debut.

Sunny Nights: An American brother and sister travel to Australia only to get caught up in the criminal underworld in the new series.

Paramount+
The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are married in the new show from Taylor Sheridan.

Movie theaters
Reminders of Him: The latest Colleen Hoover book to get a film adaptation makes its debut.

Undertone: The A24 horror movie follows a podcast host who cares for her dying mother.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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﻿’GOAT’ ﻿steals #1 spot from ﻿’Wuthering Heights’﻿ at box office
﻿’GOAT’ ﻿steals #1 spot from ﻿’Wuthering Heights’﻿ at box office
‘GOAT’ movie poster. (Sony Pictures Animation)

While maybe not the greatest of all time, GOAT‘s box office haul was enough to propel it to #1.

The animated sports comedy, produced by and featuring the voice of NBA star Stephen Curry, earned $17 million in its second week in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. That was good enough to dethrone Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights, which fell two #2 with $14.2 million after debuting at #1 over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was I Can Only Imagine 2, which landed at #3 with $8 million. The film and its predecessor, 2018’s I Can Only Imagine, are inspired by the Christian band MercyMe.

Two more holdovers rounded out the top five: ﻿Crime 101﻿ took #4 with about $5.8 million, while ﻿Send Help ﻿slotted in at #5 with $4.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. GOAT — $17 million
2. Wuthering Heights –$14.2 million
3. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $8 million
4. Crime 101 — $5.773 million
5. Send Help — $4.5 million
6. How to Make a Killing — $3.561 million
7. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $3.25 million
8. Solo Mio — $2.557 million
9. Zootopia 2 — $2.3 million
10. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $1.8 million

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