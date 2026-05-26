‘Toy Story 5’ gets final trailer, Bad Bunny joins film’s voice cast

‘Toy Story 5’ gets final trailer, Bad Bunny joins film’s voice cast

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Pixar)

The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has arrived just as tickets for the film have gone on sale.

Disney and Pixar have released a brand-new look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone’s favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows off how Jessie feels about the new high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet Lilypad, and the threat she brings to playtime.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, calls the cowgirl “Jessica,” which causes her to lash out at the device. Later, we see many toys gathered into a cardboard box and put into the garage.

“Are we getting donated?” Rex the dinosaur (Wallace Shawn) asks, after which Karen Beverly (Melissa Villaseñor) says, “Mmm, doughnuts!” Her partner, Forky, has to tell her, “No, sweetie. Do-na-ted!”

Joining the cast of the film is music superstar Bad Bunny. He plays the role of Pizza with Sunglasses. The cameo character is described as “effortlessly cool and mysterious” and “is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.”

Also announced as part of the film’s voice cast is Alan Cumming. He will take on the voice of Evil Bullseye, a playtime alter ego of the lovable character Bullseye.

“While Woody’s trusty steed still lacks the power of speech in the world of Toy Story, Cumming provides Bullseye’s voice during a funny playtime sequence in the film,” according to a press release.

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Randy Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien jokes about Timothée Chalamet, gets optimistic & more during monologue
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ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. ((Disney/Mark Seliger)

The 98th annual Academy Awards went down in Hollywood Sunday, with host Conan O’Brien kicking things off with a taped segment set to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” which had him made up to look like Amy Madigan’s character in Weapons and dropping into Oscar-nominated films.

He opened his monologue by saying he was honored to be the “last human host of the Academy Awards,” before joking, “Last year when I hosted Los Angeles was on fire, but this year everything’s going great.”

Noting that security was tighter at the Oscars this year, he joked it was because of concerns over “attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” a reference to Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments, adding “they’re just mad you left out jazz.”

There were also cracks about the Oscars getting political, joking there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at Dave & Buster’s, as well as jokes about it being Netflix’s Ted Sarandos’ first time in a theater and several about the nominated films, including Hamnet and Bugonia sounding “like off-brand lunch meat.”

But it wasn’t all jokes, with Conan then getting serious about why the Oscars are important.

“Everyone watching around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said. “It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant.”

“Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty,” he added. “We pay tribute tonight, not to just film but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today, optimism.”

Finally he noted, “So let us celebrate not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better in the days ahead.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Access Hollywood’ canceled and more
In brief: ‘Access Hollywood’ canceled and more

The new series The Vampire Lestat will make its premiere June 7 on AMC and AMC+. The show follows the world’s first immortal rockstar, Lestat de Lioncourt, as played by Sam Reid. The first season follows his band’s popularity and his rising star power as the world contends with an unnatural surge in the vampire population …

Bradley Cooper could possibly take on the upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel. Deadline reports that Cooper is being considered to write and direct the upcoming movie for Warner Bros. Pictures. While no deals have been made, Cooper would potentially replace Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung, who was previously attached but stepped away from the project. As for who will star in the film, the outlet reports that Margot Robbie is set to take on a key role …

Access Hollywood has been canceled by NBCUniversal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company will no longer produce first-run syndicated TV programming. In addition to Access Hollywood, shows such as Access Live, Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show have also been canceled …

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Report: Selena Gomez to star opposite Cate Blanchett in movie from ‘The Brutalist’ director
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Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Academy Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

Selena Gomez is moving deeper into Oscar territory.

After appearing in the Oscar-winning film Emilia Pérez, Variety reports that Selena will star in a new movie from Brady Corbet, director of the Oscar-winning film The Brutalist. Also starring is Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

ABC Audio has reached out to Selena’s reps.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps. Last year, Brady told The Hollywood Reporter that his next film would be “an X-rated movie” that “takes place mostly in the 1970s,” adding that it also “spans from the 19th century into the present day.” He added, “The film is really, really genre-defying.”

Over the years, Selena has been nominated multiple times for a Golden Globe Award, and has also received nominations for an Emmy and a BAFTA. She’s also won an Actor Award, formerly known as a SAG Award, and shared a Cannes Film Festival award for best actress with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.