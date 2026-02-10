‘Dancing with the Stars’ announces new fan convention

‘Dancing with the Stars’ announces new fan convention

The professional dancers of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ appear on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 10, 2026. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars is officially stepping out of the ballroom and into real life.

The long-running dance competition will host its first-ever fan convention and live show this summer, giving fans a chance to meet their favorite pros and celebrities while celebrating all things DWTS.

DWTS Con, announced Tuesday on Good Morning America, will be a three-day immersive experience featuring live dance performances, panels, Q&A sessions, interactive photo opportunities, exhibits and exclusive merchandise inspired by the hit ABC competition show, which recently marked 20 years on air.

“It’s really cool because it’s never been done before,” DWTS pro Witney Carson said on GMA. “You’re going to have access to pros and celebrities, which is really fun, and we’re just really excited to see you guys there.”

DWTS Con will take place in Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena. The event will run for three days, from July 31 through Aug. 2.

The convention will feature appearances by numerous professional dancers, Mirrorball champions and fan-favorite celebrity contestants.

DWTS pros announced so far are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart.

Celebrity Mirrorball champions and fan-favorites announced so far are Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi and Ginger Zee.

DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli will also appear, with more talent to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date
‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date
A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

We now have the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Stranger Things TV series.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 on April 23.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams is the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney plays Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone. And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible,” Robles said in a statement. “We were able to freeze time and really go on these never before told adventures with them in this timeline.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20’ coming to ABC
‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20’ coming to ABC
Kelly Ripa in ‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20.’ (ABC)

Thank them for being a friend.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom all these four decades after its premiere.

Through new interviews with celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, George Clooney and more, the special tells the inside story of one of the most-celebrated TV shows in history.

This documentary special will take viewers through the entirety of The Golden Girls‘ history, from its inception, to its pilot episode all the way through the legacy it has left.

It will also discuss how The Golden Girls put women over 50 at the center of its narrative, famously casting Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and how the show tackled taboo and groundbreaking topics.

Series creator Susan Harris, its executive producer, Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes are also interviewed in the special. Rarely-seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Golden Girls, outtakes and camaraderie between the cast will also be included.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 streams Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’
Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’
Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

“It’s a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall,” DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall’s optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

“When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss,” said DiCaprio, who said Goodall “led with hope, always.”

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool,” he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as “gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.”

“We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends’ homes. And every single time, we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done,” he said.

DiCaprio concluded, “Jane often said, ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.’ May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.