The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived

The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.

A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube. 

Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.

The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell’s book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The series arrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.

The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.

A previous version of this story published on March 11 contained a misspelling of Mateen. The text above has been updated to correct the error.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Netflix shares ‘His & Hers’ trailer and more
In brief: Netflix shares ‘His & Hers’ trailer and more

Jim Ward, the voice actor known for his work on The Fairly OddParents, has died at age 66. His radio talk show co-host, Stephanie Miller, confirmed Ward’s death in a post on social media Wednesday. “He was beyond brilliance,” Miller wrote in her tribute. Ward voiced Doug Dimmadome on The Fairly OddParents and also lent his voice to various characters in the Cartoon Network show Ben 10

We now know when season 2 of Ted will arrive. The Seth MacFarlane series will debut all eight episodes of its sophomore season on March 5, 2026. “We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family,” MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a statement …

The official trailer for His & Hers is here. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama that stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. The chilling new limited series premieres on Jan. 8, 2026 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ film adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Burberry show at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, during London Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on another popular book film adaptation.

The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing actress is in final negotiations to star in the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

This upcoming film will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin. It will be made for Paramount Pictures.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy “in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives,” according to its official synopsis.

“The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,” the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North American alone.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heated Rivalry’ star, author talk series impact as real-life hockey player comes out
‘Heated Rivalry’ star, author talk series impact as real-life hockey player comes out
(L-R) François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry has rapidly become a pop-culture phenomenon, taking over social media with fans buzzing about representation in the hit hockey romance series, including a real-life player who recently said it helped him come out.

The series, which was adapted from books by Rachel Reid and airs on HBO Max in the U.S., features steamy storylines and candid depictions of closeted male hockey players in lust and in love.

The lead actors Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams rapidly catapulted to stardom, as well as their co-star Robbie G.K., who plays a smoothie barista who is navigating his relationship with the hockey team’s captain.

G.K. recognized the importance of what the show’s representation has come to mean for many viewers.

“It’s almost like a bit of a haven that it creates within the storyline for people to find comfort in, and if I had known the impact and the gravity of that storyline, I definitely would have overthought things,” G.K. said in an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, real-life hockey player Jesse Kortuem shared a post on Facebook saying the show inspired him to reveal publicly that he is gay.

Heated Rivalry helped me realize that visibility matters,” Kortuem told GMA. “It finally allowed me to be that voice for so many that came before me to fight for hockey and inclusion in hockey.”

Reid told GMA that she’s also heard from “quite a few heterosexual men” that it has helped improve their marriages.

As for the inspiration for the story, she said that as a lifelong hockey fan “I’ve had a lot of problems with hockey culture and this was a way for me to get a lot of those feelings out on paper.”

A second season of Heated Rivalry is on the way, along with a new book titled Unrivaled.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.